Who is really most to blame for Man Utd's demise? Red Devils' descent into relegation trouble has been coming for years

No one at United is having "fun" anymore. In some ways, relegation feels like the natural next step for a club that has lacked proper direction for so long. Perhaps it will take that, and the financial and commercial hit that comes with exiting the Premier League, for the Glazers to finally listen to the fans they've only ever treated with indifference.

Gary Neville has been a constant critic of the Glazers, too, and the former captain spoke for all of the supporters with his latest impassioned plea to the American family. "There's £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) of debt in that football club, they're hamstrung in some ways," the United icon said on 'Stick to Football' on Disney+. "They've spent an absolute fortune on players, just under Man City in the last 15 years. £1.4bn ($1.86bn) on players, they're second in the spending, but a lot of it's the never-never.

"They have to sell now, they have to sell, I'm sorry the time has come. They have subcontracted the football department out to INEOS, they are trying to run the football department, they have had three years of struggling and it looks like this year is going to be a struggle.

"The Glazer family over in America, in Tampa, they're very popular over there, they go to every game, apparently, I hear, they go to all the NFL games, they've hardly been to Old Trafford in 20-odd years."

INEOS and the Glazers have also invited more vitriol with the proposal to build a new 100,000 seat stadium. United have yet to explain how the £2 billion project will be funded, and Neville views it as another example of the owners completely failing to read the room.

"My point is, they have to sell now, enough is enough, the club is in debt, you've not spent a penny on the [current] stadium, you're now trying to borrow £2bn for a stadium you don't know how you're going to borrow," he added. "You've got a failure of 13, 14 years on the football side, you've subbed it out to somebody else, which is ridiculous, and not took responsibility. It is now at a point where they have to sell.

"Enough is enough, they have to sell the whole the club. The fans have had enough. They have to go now."

INEOS could reportedly increase their stake or complete a full buyout of United in the second half of 2029, but that's too far away. As majority owners, the Glazers can force Ratcliffe and INEOS to sell up, so long as they receive an offer for the entire club that they deem acceptable. That would be the dream scenario.

United are on the edge of ruin, and the darkness won't lift until the Glazers are gone. The club's lifeblood has been drained by owners who amount to nothing more than absentee landlords and do not care to understand the club's soul. Neville is right: enough is enough.