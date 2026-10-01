As Ream was honored on the field, he was surrounded by family. Standing alongside him in a jacket emblazoned with his No. 13 was his wife, Kristen. They were surrounded by their three children, all wearing the USMNT's home kit with their family name on it. Even the normally-stoic Ream couldn't quite hide his joy. Despite all Ream had said about being uncomfortable with the honor, it did make him crack a smile.

"It wasn't my idea," Ream said. "This is not my idea of something that I'm comfortable with. I'm more just a guy who just thought I was just doing my job, playing my role, but I'm grateful to be sitting here after all of that."

What made Ream more grateful was that his family has been there through it all. His kids are old enough to have seen him captain his country in a World Cup. His wife, whom he met in college, has been there through a journey that has brought him to Europe and back. And, in the stands, there were thousands of people with connections to him, either as a fan or friend, via his hometown of St. Louis.

All the sacrifices, then, were worth it, but they were sacrifices. Ultimately, it was those sacrifices that made Ream consider his future.

"Especially since the World Cup ended," he began, "it's kind of figuring out, 'Okay, how much longer do I really want to do it?' Can I continue to do it? Yeah, physically, I feel good, but do I want to do it? Do the long hours before a training session match the time that it takes to recover after a training session?"

As he gets closer to finishing, Ream has thought more about everything it's taken. For much of his life, his goal was to get to a World Cup. Then, once he got there, he spent three-and-a-half years fighting to go to one more. Ultimately, it was mission accomplished. He did it, and he got to wear the captain's armband, too.

It took a lot of people to get him there, though. It took his wife being understanding when Ream would jet away for weeks at a time to represent the national team. It took his children knowing that their dad was doing something special that meant he wouldn't be around every single week. And it took Ream's desire to represent his country, despite knowing the moments he may miss along the way.

"For me, it was a goal of mine to make it to another World Cup," Ream said. "I achieved that. I was able to do that. I was able to contribute in a big way and be a part of something that is so much bigger than you. At the end of your career, I think it gives you a really big appreciation for all the time and effort put in - not just of yourself and the time that you put in yourself, but the time that your loved ones don't get with you, the time and effort that they put in to help you get to reach those goals.

"It's something that that I've I've reflected on a lot in the last couple months: how much effort and love and care it takes, from family to friends to yourself to staff at U.S. Soccer to backroom staff, that no one gets to see."

Ream's USMNT teammates got a first-hand look at that work for years, and it's those within U.S. Soccer who are now tasked with trying to find a way to replace everything Ream offered.