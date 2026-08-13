Challenge cards in soccer? Inside USL’s NFL-style alternative to VAR and how FVS could offer a cleaner, cheaper replay system
In the fifth minute of a fairly standard French third-division game between Aubagne and Thionville last week, something historic happened. Aubagne defender Bilel Tafni dragged down a Thionville attacker who was through on goal, and the referee controversially issued a yellow card. Thionville manager Julien François then intervened, producing a review-request card and handing it to the fourth official.
The referee walked over to a pitchside monitor, watched the play four times and sent Tafni off for what was clearly the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. The entire process took just over a minute and offered a compelling example of the potential benefits of Football Video Support (FVS), a cheaper and potentially cleaner alternative to VAR. It also marked the first use of the system in French soccer.
Now, FVS has arrived in American soccer.
USL, which has often been willing to trial new technology, made FVS available for Wednesday’s four Prinx Tires USL Cup quarterfinals. The interleague tournament brings together clubs from USL Championship and USL League One, and the system will remain in place for the semifinals and final. Those seven knockout matches will give the league an opportunity to evaluate whether FVS could work on a wider scale.
“We felt like it was a good opportunity to dip a toe in the water here, at least in the USL Cup with Prinx Tires, to see what the opportunity looked like and see, frankly, if this is something that the group wants to invest in long term,” President of Competition and Administration Brett Luy told GOAL.
'Takes some of that subjectivity out of it'
First, the basics. FVS covers the same four core match-changing categories traditionally covered by VAR: goals, penalties, direct red cards and mistaken identity. The difference is in how reviews begin. There is no dedicated video match official checking every incident. Instead, each head coach receives two review requests (similar to the NFL) and decides when to ask the referee to look again.
In a 'traditional' VAR implementation, reviews are automatic, and the decision to look at any given play in the first place is made by an external official - usually someone offsite in a truck in a parking lot. That, historically, has made the game clunky and whipped up plenty of controversy.
This system, then, puts the power in the hands of the coach. Head coaches decide when to request a review, but the referee retains the authority to review the footage and make the final decision.
"I think that the fact that a coach has an opportunity to make his or her decision on whether they want to challenge this play, I think makes it unique and takes some of that subjectivity out of it," Luy said.
'Easy to complain when things don't go your way'
The process, in theory, is relatively smooth.
A head coach can, "in a timely manner," indicate that they want a play to be looked at. To indicate their intent, they have to 'twirl their finger in the air,' hand the fourth official a review request card, and inform the official which 'type' of play they want to be reviewed. The referee goes over to a pitchside monitor, where he will have to produce - and stop us if you've heard this before - clear and obvious proof that a decision should be overturned. As in the NFL, NBA or professional tennis, if a challenge is successful, the team retains their challenge. If not, they forfeit it.
This is, effectively, VAR-lite. But it does also look quite American. Fans might find it closer to American football than the often turgid VAR process familiar at the highest levels of the game worldwide. But USL insists that it might be a purer way to interpret the game - and more effective protection for referees.
"It's easy to complain when things don't go your way. I think it's important to try to provide the resources that we can to referees who, let's call a spade a spade, have an incredibly difficult job to do and a pretty unenviable position in terms of the impact that they have on the match, and making calls and decisions in real time," Luy said.
Indeed, cut away some of the fat here, and give coaches the scope to engage in the review process, and it certainly would seem to lighten the burden on officials.
"I think the pendulum has swung so far in the other direction, and we're shooting for perfection, which I don't think was ever the objective of VAR when it was originally thought of. I think the way that all the leagues use it so differently, and all the different competitions use it differently, it just complicates things for fans. So we're hoping that this is a little more digestible," Luy explained.
'Enough to pique everybody's interest'
Discussions around the implementation of FVS started just over a year ago, Luy told GOAL. The USL, which Luy pointed out is eager to be at the forefront of changes in the game, had kept a close eye on the potential use of the technology. It has, in truth, been simmering away for some time. FVS was first implemented in Lithuania's top flight of Futsal in 2021. It broke into 11-a-side outdoor football in 2024, when the U-20 Women's World Cup - often a hotbed for testing new technologies - implemented FVS with much success.
And top domestic leagues jumped on from there. Italy's Serie C and Germany's lower leagues both expressed interest in its usage. Spain's Liga F officially signed on at the end of 2025. It was trialed successfully in last year's men's U-20 World Cup. The Canadian Premier League started using it this season. USL, though, is the first American league to have a go.
"This was enough to at least pique everybody's interest and hopefully gives us a bit of a sample size to see how it goes and see what this maybe looks like longer term for us," Luy said.
This isn't uncharted territory for USL, though, as Luy was eager to point out. A 2016 USL match between New York Red Bulls II and Orlando City B hosted the first VAR experiment in a competitive match, conducted by MLS and USL under IFAB oversight. This is perhaps a smaller rule change, but it does feel just as significant.
'Opportunity to do this is quite unique'
There could well be some growing pains here. USL ran a "silent trial" of the technology in a game between Louisville City and Tampa Bay Rowdies on Aug. 1. Things went well, but there were tweaks needed, Luy admitted.
"We learned some things along the way in terms of sanding off some of the edges and making sure it runs as smoothly as it can," he said.
There might be further complications when it comes to education. The Professional Referees Organization (PRO) held conversations with referees and coaches as to how the technology can be used. Broadcasters and media have also been informed about the right processes for everything.
"We have supported USL in providing materials to broadcasters outlining the differences between VAR and FVS, as well as information to the PA announcers so they can explain the outcome of a review to fans in the stadium, while commentary teams do the same for those watching on TV," Chris Rivett, PRO's director of communications and external relations, told GOAL. "Additionally, PRO has monitored the rollout of FVS in other competitions around the world and shared those learnings with our officials, providing them with insight into how the system is being used as they prepare for the games."
There have also been unintended consequences in other trials, such as coaches waiting until late on to use a trial they otherwise might not need to waste time, or break up play.
"I think that's one of the pieces of the protocol that, as we go through this trial phase, will need to get looked at and corrected," Luy admitted.
Still, the league has signed on. USL has been at the forefront before. Eagle-eyed viewers will also note that this comes at a time in which USL is aiming to launch first division soccer, complete with a promotion-relegation system. It's ambitious, and the first time it could be properly implemented in American professional sports. This could be another moment in which the league has a key role in wider changes to the footballing landscape.
"The opportunity to do this is quite unique. It doesn't come around all the time, and if we can be involved in part of that process, we think it's important to play the role we can in it," Luy said.