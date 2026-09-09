'It clicked for me' - Man City-bound Cavan Sullivan is making a name for himself with Philadelphia Union as breakout fuels USMNT buzz
Cavan Sullivan knew something was going right on May 2.
All week, the Philadelphia Union forward had been working on one move: step over with his right foot, push onto his left, beat his man on the outside, and whip a cross into the box. There Sullivan was, before and after practice, doing the same thing, over and over and over.
And then, in a game against Nashville, the moment came. Josh Bauer was the victim. Sullivan feinted right and then pushed left, before whipping a cross in.
"It clicked for me [there]. It's not like I'm done playing for someone else, but I can make a difference in my own way," he told GOAL.
And about that difference. Well, Sullivan has figured out how to make it. The U.S. Youth National Team prospect-turned-MLS first-teamer is now delivering on a level that shows why Man City signed him at just 14-years-old. It's in the goals - three in his last three. But it's also in the swagger, the vibe: celebrations that mimic LeBron James, accountability in front of the press, and, yes, an impassioned scrap against Inter Miami. Sullivan has always been told what he should be. Now, Sullivan is in control of his own future. And it looks pretty good.
"I've just felt more comfortable," Sullivan said with a shrug. "We're winning games. And, yeah, we could do something special this next part of the year."
'I'll let you be you'
Sullivan has been a Union first-team player for two years now and a known quantity for far longer. He penned a homegrown deal at 14-years-old and simultaneously signed for Man City, setting up a move to the Premier League at 18. Not since Freddy Adu has a prospect been so widely known and so anticipated.
But he didn't get his moment. Not at first, at least. The Union were winning under Bradley Carnell in 2025, and even if his performances for their reserve team suggested that he was ready for a step up, there was no room for Sullivan. As good as he was - as ready as he was - his inclusion wasn't all that necessary. Philadelphia won the Supporters' Shield. Sullivan made one start, played 215 minutes, and his side was eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They responded with a mass overhaul, trading their starting left back, center back, and striker. Carnell was fired halfway through the 2026 season. At one point, the Union were bottom of the East - just six months after having the best record in the league.
And the new coach, interim manager Ryan Richter, in a happy sort of coincidence, had coached Sullivan since he was eight. A former Union reserve player himself, the 37-year-old made it clear that Sullivan would have his place week in, week out.
"We have a great relationship. I'm really grateful for all that he's done. It's sort of 'I'll let you be you, have your freedom, but we balance it out a little'," Sullivan said.
Driving Philadelphia’s revival
The results have been clear to see. Since the World Cup break, Sullivan has not only been the Union's standout player, but also one of the outright best in MLS. He has seven goal contributions in his last seven games. He has scored three in his last three. Sullivan is in the 97th percentile in the league in successful dribbles and 88th in chances created.
The Union are surging. After beating Montreal on Sept. 5, the Union moved into ninth in the East. If the playoffs started tomorrow, Philadelphia would be among the teams. Sullivan has been a part of the surge - in part driven by youth. This is also the Union's culture. They are one of the great promoters of youth talent. Before Sullivan came his brother, Quinn - an MLS standout. But there was also Brenden Aaronson, Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie. There is, broadly, a sense that everyone is going to have their opportunity to make it - not least with Richter at the helm. Everyone kind of looks after each other here.
"If you ever need a conversation or some feedback or some criticism, sure, you have people around you and a great support system," Sullivan said.
That alone doesn't guarantee success, though.
"It's not going to make it any easier to break into a first team. The challenge doesn't change just because I have people either in the same position as me or who have been in the same position," Sullivan said.
Growing up in the spotlight
Sullivan feels like a special case, too. Such was his notoriety so young that there were eyes on him from everywhere. Apple TV dedicated a whole episode of its Onside series to Sullivan. He was exposed to relative fame early on.
"It was weird when I was first starting out. Like if I was walking around near a soccer field, people started asking for pictures," he said.
The Sullivans, who had already seen a child crack the Union's first team by the time their youngest was nearing a homegrown contract, had to adjust, too.
"For my family, it was weird too because you sort of have to keep, like, an extra eye out. You need to watch what you're doing a little bit more, which is crazy. It wasn't that it was frustrating at the time, but you definitely had to adjust to it," Sullivan said.
Yet that attention always suited Sullivan, who embraced it in full. The bleached hair, the Prada boots, the extra stepovers, the photoshoots with Adidas and Trinity Rodman. The brand worked. He was taking selfies with kids at Generation Adidas Cup before he penned a professional contract.
"I do enjoy it," Sullivan said with a smile. "Making kids' days or whatever."
There is, of course, a flip side. With attention comes negativity. Sullivan may be the great hope of American soccer. Yet he can also be a lightning rod of criticism. Even the starboy can draw the ire of opposing fans.
"You have people who, you know, talk their sh*t a little bit...people say things just like everything else. I try and block it out and avoid paying too much attention to it," he said.
Man City connection, USMNT debate starts
And then there's the question of the future. Sullivan trained with Man City in July of last year. He scored in a friendly and earned rave reviews for a performance against PSG's U-19s a few days later. He won't officially be in Manchester until 2027, but he is still a City player in waiting.
"It's certainly exciting to pre-sign for such an amazing club and with great people. I have great relationships over there right now, but we keep in touch even though it's in the future," Sullivan said.
The U.S. Men's National Team hype is also real. With Mauricio Pochettino signing a four-year contract extension to lead the U.S. through the 2030 World Cup, Sullivan has time to work his way into the manager's plans. The 2028 Olympics loom as a potential showcase, too, with last year's U-17 World Cup already on his resume. But his first senior opportunity could come much sooner. There is growing chatter that he could be called up later this month.
Pochettino, though, has made it clear that performances aren't the only consideration for young players hoping to break through. In an interview conducted in the days after Sullivan's conversation with GOAL, Pochettino outlined his philosophy.
“I think respect is the most important thing, and they need to be respectful,” the head coach said. “And of course, we want players with talent. We want players who feel brave, feel confident, but not feel things they don't show.”
For his part, Sullivan sounds willing to wait - and keep working.
"I'm not too focused on it. Obviously, it's a goal, and it would be sick to be called in... I'm just focused on improving, getting better week in and week out. I know my performances matter. There are eyes on you every game, so I gotta keep going this weekend, the next weekend," Sullivan said. "When the roster's picked, if it works out, great. If it doesn't, you won't see a thing change for me."
If all goes well, that first call-up will be the start of a national team career that lasts for years. There is little need to rush. And for Pochettino, managing the expectations around young talents is part of the job.
"We need to be careful," Pochettino said, "because when you are young, of course you need to be confident. You need to have the trust in yourself, the belief that you can perform and you can do well, but the thing is that there’s a limit. The balance is the most important, and one of our responsibilities is to protect these guys."
'There's still room for improvement'
For now, though, another milestone has caught his attention - one most teenagers would appreciate. Last week, a video went viral of Sullivan seeing his first EAFC card. He was hoping for a rating of 70. He got a 67. Watch the clip, and there is a bit of disappointment on his face.
"I don't really know how Ultimate Team works. But somebody said my guy would be pretty good, pretty pacey," he said.
A few days on, and Sullivan is able to appreciate it for what it is - a moment. His brothers have moved out, and Sullivan doesn't play much EAFC anymore. This might get him to crack open the game again, he admitted.
"I might have to play with myself in the game, and then I won't touch it again," Sullivan said.
That video - that card - raises a more prescient point: getting better. Sullivan is aware that he is far from the finished article.
"We do a lot of defense here at the Union, and it's part of our philosophy. And so sometimes you can be tired from the play before, and just picking your moments to go at the guy, like whether you have the right energy or not, it's a real thing. Like fatigue's a real thing. My decision-making has improved. But there's still room for even more improvement," Sullivan said.
At the end of the clip, Sullivan makes a promise of sorts.
"Maybe the next upgrade I could be a 70, or 71," he said.
You wouldn't bet against it.