It's now or never! Why Man Utd MUST launch late Harry Kane transfer swoop

"We always want to improve, we want to, you know, we want more, we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that, so that never stops," Michael Carrick told reporters last week when quizzed on Manchester United's transfer plans. "We're conscious of that and we've got to keep pushing."

Carrick is a very calm and composed manager who is never going to publicly express any dissatisfaction with the board, unlike two of his predecessors, Ruben Amorim and Jose Mourinho, but this was as close to an emotionally-driven plea as he's capable of. He knows - just like every sensible fan of United knows - that the £85 million ($115m) outlay on midfield duo Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos won't be enough to push United into major trophy contention.

A lack of depth across the pitch will be punished as the team adjusts to playing three to four games per week again. Bringing in another midfielder to cover the loss of Casemiro's physicality, and goals, is essential, as is the addition of a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw.

But for United's fear factor totruly return this season, they also need a world-class leading man. Enter, Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker is in the final year of his contract and extension talks at Allianz Arena have yet to begin. If any club has the resources and prestige to capitalise, it's United, and it would be a huge missed opportunity if they don't at least try to test his resolve.