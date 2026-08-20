It's now or never! Why Man Utd MUST launch late Harry Kane transfer swoop
"We always want to improve, we want to, you know, we want more, we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that, so that never stops," Michael Carrick told reporters last week when quizzed on Manchester United's transfer plans. "We're conscious of that and we've got to keep pushing."
Carrick is a very calm and composed manager who is never going to publicly express any dissatisfaction with the board, unlike two of his predecessors, Ruben Amorim and Jose Mourinho, but this was as close to an emotionally-driven plea as he's capable of. He knows - just like every sensible fan of United knows - that the £85 million ($115m) outlay on midfield duo Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos won't be enough to push United into major trophy contention.
A lack of depth across the pitch will be punished as the team adjusts to playing three to four games per week again. Bringing in another midfielder to cover the loss of Casemiro's physicality, and goals, is essential, as is the addition of a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw.
But for United's fear factor totruly return this season, they also need a world-class leading man. Enter, Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker is in the final year of his contract and extension talks at Allianz Arena have yet to begin. If any club has the resources and prestige to capitalise, it's United, and it would be a huge missed opportunity if they don't at least try to test his resolve.
No sense of urgency
Kane has been absolutely phenomenal for Bayern since his 2023 switch from Tottenham, scoring 146 goals in just 147 appearances, and setting up another 33. He has proven to be the natural successor to Robert Lewandowski, firing the club to the Bundesliga title in each of the last two seasons, while also getting his hands on the DFB-Pokal and German Supercup.
It would, then, be a disaster if Bayern were forced to let him go for nothing next summer. They must tie Kane down to fresh terms before January, or he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors.
However, there is no sense of urgency behind the scenes yet. Indeed, Kane said after returning to the training ground last Friday: "We obviously said we wanted to talk after the World Cup and after my holiday. So I'm not sure exactly when, but they'll start this week, next week... we'll start those talks. Like I've said before, we're calm, I think they're calm with the situation. Obviously now is the time to start talking, because there's only a year left. That's important. But both sides are relaxed, and I'm pretty sure there'll be some talks this week or next week."
Hasty departure is possible
Bayern's relaxed stance could come back to bite them. The transfer window doesn't close for another 13 days, and the uncertainty surrounding Kane's future is not going unnoticed.
According to talkSPORT, the 33-year-old's representatives have held talks with Al-Hilal, and he has not "closed the door" on a move to Saudi Arabia before he retires. Barcelona were also strongly linked with Kane earlier in June, with the Daily Mail reporting at the time that the Spanish champions had planned to "revisit the situation" after his participation at the World Cup.
Kane has repeatedly said he is happy at Bayern, but he deserves a proper show of faith. It has been reported that Bayern prefer a two-year extension until 2029 (when Kane will be 35), but his camp is pushing for an extra year. If neither party is willing to compromise, a hasty departure is entirely possible.
United could step forward with the most attractive offer of all for Kane, with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe a known admirer of the ex-Tottenham star. In October last year, The Telegraphreported that Kane's most likely destination if he left Bayern would be United, with the project at Old Trafford holding greater appeal to him than a return to Spurs. Kane could put the Red Devils in the mix for the biggest trophies and quickly chase down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goals record, which he is still just 47 shy of.
Sure thing for United
Carrick's current No.9 options are limited, to say the least. Benjamin Sesko has only just returned to training after a shin injury, so will probably be eased back into action in the opening weeks of the new season, which only leaves Joshua Zirkzee as a natural option through the middle.
Zirkzee may not be sticking around much longer, though, with the former Atalanta ace in line for a return to Serie A amid reported interest from Juventus and Napoli. Bryan Mbeumo played as a false nine throughout pre-season, and Matheus Cunha can also fill that position, but in an ideal world, United would just bring in another specialist striker.
There is no one better for the job than Kane. He's exactly the kind of Premier League-proven superstar that Sir Alex Ferguson used to sign on a regular basis; with Robin van Persie, Dimitar Berbatov Andy Cole and Eric Cantona among the frontmen who made both an instant and lasting impact at Old Trafford.
In truth, United haven't really had a reliable No.9 since Van Persie left. It would give the whole squad such a huge lift to have Kane spearheading the attack; he'd gobble up the half-chances the likes of Sesko and Zirkzee tend to squander, share playmaking duties with Bruno Fernandes, and cover the loss of Casemiro's aerial threat.
Perfect mentor
Kane's arrival would actually be a good thing for Sesko, too. Yes, the Slovenian would have to sit on the bench in the most important matches, but that sacrifice would pay off. What better learning experience is there than to work alongside England and Tottenham's all-time record goal-scorer every day?
Sesko has all the physical and technical attributes to be United's main striker in the long-term. Right now, though, his game needs polishing, and Kane would provide the perfect example for him to follow.
As a ruthless finisher from all angles who also excels with his back to goal, Kane is everything Sesko is still striving to become. The 23-year-old struggles when facing low blocks and doesn't offer United enough of a presence in the box yet. That won't magically change overnight; he needs a mentor to push him.
Kane made his senior debut with Spurs at 18, but it took another three years for him to get his big breakthrough, so he'd be able to relate to Sesko's teething problems. He's also a born leader, and would volunteer to help the RB Leipzig academy graduate in any way he can.
Model professional
United would be going for Kane at the very peak of his powers. He hit 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern last term, and another 12 for England, including six during their run to the World Cup semi-finals.
That superhuman level of consistency has made Kane the favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and he'd be a popular winner for another important reason. "Harry Kane embodies the idea that sporting greatness is incomplete without greatness of character. He would be a worthy World Player of the Year," Bayern president Herbert Hainer has said, per Sky Germany.
Kane is a model professional and athlete, with the winning mentality and passion for the game that endears himself to fans across the globe. Making him the poster boy of their revolution at Old Trafford would be a masterstroke from the INEOS ownership regime.
Only a very small group of players have understood and embraced the massive responsibility of representing United in the modern era. Kane's personality aligns perfectly with the club's historic ideals, and he'd give everything to bring them back to the very top.
Legacy-enhancing move
There is, of course, an argument that Kane would be taking a step backwards if he joined United. Bayern will almost certainly continue to dominate domestically this season and will fancy their chances of going all the way in the Champions League, having narrowly lost out to back-to-back winners Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025-26 semi-finals.
However, European success is the only thing that will enhance his legacy should he extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. He'll be expected to win the Bundesliga two or three more times, because Bayern don't have enough competition in the German top-flight; it's a crisis scenario on the rare occasions they fall short.
Any silverware collected in Manchester would hold a lot more weight. United haven't won the Premier League since 2013, and their last Champions League success came five years before that. Legendary status awaits any player who plays a key role in restoring the club to past glories.
It feels like Kane and United are a match made in heaven, but it's now or never. If Carrick wants to take the team to the next level, and protect his own future, bringing Kane's name up in any transfer conversations between now and September 1 would be extremely wise.