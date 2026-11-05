LEGACY: Why Lionesses legend Kelly Smith's iconic Women's World Cup celebration didn't go down well with everyone

In England during the 2000s, women’s football had yet to capture widespread attention. Despite hosting Euro 2005, boasting an Arsenal team that won an incredible quadruple in 2007, and drawing some notable crowds to Lionesses games, the sport was still waiting for its watershed moment. That was until the summer of 2007, when Kelly Smith delivered English women’s football's first truly iconic image.
Over 5,000 miles east, in a time zone seven hours ahead of London, England were playing their first Women’s World Cup for 12 years. The Lionesses’ opening game was against Japan, a team with enough talent to be crowned world champions just four years later. It was a thriller, with three goals in the final 15 minutes providing an incredibly dramatic conclusion.
In the end, it was Aya Miyama, one of Japan's greatest-ever players, who had the last laugh, her ferocious 25-yard free-kick flying into the top corner of the England goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a point for Nadeshiko in an enthralling 2-2 draw.
But it is Smith and her boot-kissing celebration that the match is most famous for, providing an image that would become iconic and a moment that put the most talented women’s player England has ever produced on the map - even if it did not go down well with her manager.