'A new sense of life' - After failed Everton move, Folarin Balogun finds comfort in USMNT return as his club future hangs in the balance

It's been around five months since Folarin Balogun became a star for the U.S. Men's National Team at the World Cup. Much of what has followed hasn't gone to plan. The tournament was supposed to be a launching pad for Balogun, whose goals thrust him into the spotlight in the blink of an eye. But fortunes can change just as quickly. Balogun knows that better than most.

His World Cup red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the controversy over FIFA's decision to defer his suspension, the collapse of his move to Everton - Balogun was one of this summer's main characters. And yet, since the calendar shifted to fall, near-total quiet. His failed move to Everton led to a diminished role with Monaco. He has since remained in limbo, with no certain future at Monaco or elsewhere.

"It's been different," he told reporters on Thursday. "Obviously, as we know, in the summer, I tried to move, and the transfer didn't happen, and there's been a lot of things happening at Monaco that are just out of my control, but I'm sure in the upcoming transfer window, I'll look to move again."

Balogun's transfer saga also led to an absence from the USMNT's first post-World Cup camp as the striker was left at home to sort out his club career. He's back now for the team's second, though, and he's eager to make up for lost time. This summer, Balogun got a taste of the highest level and, now back with the USMNT, he feels like he's hoping to recapture the momentum from that tournament.

"I really did enjoy and thrive playing on the biggest stages," Balogun said. "I think it brings out a sense of pressure that tends to bring out the best in myself personally."

We haven't seen the best of him since, but the hope is that this camp might just get him to take that much-needed step closer.