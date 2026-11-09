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Folarin Balogun 1-1GOAL

Folarin Balogun needs the USMNT as much as they need him: World Cup star seeks a reset after Everton collapse and Monaco frustration

A failed Everton move and limited minutes at Monaco have stalled the striker’s World Cup momentum. His USMNT return offers a timely chance to rebuild it.

Ryan Tolmich

  • The stars are back in Atlanta for the latest U.S. Men's National Team camp. There are familiar faces like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. There are rising ones, too, like Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert. And then there's Folarin Balogun, the USMNT's breakout star this summer, now trying to recapture some of that momentum.

    Just a few months ago, Balogun was the man of the moment. The Monaco star striker had delivered at the World Cup, attracted Premier League interest and seemingly put himself on course for a big-money move to Everton. Instead, that deal fell apart, and the months since have brought an uncertain role at Monaco and precious few opportunities to play.

    The numbers tell the story. Balogun played 314 minutes across four World Cup appearances. Since then, he's managed just 230 for his club. A summer that promised so much has given way to a season spent largely waiting for his chance.

    Now, for the first time since that World Cup, he's back with the national team. The upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti offer an opportunity to find his feet again, rebuild his confidence and remind everyone why there was so much excitement around him in the first place.

    The USMNT quite obviously needs Balogun. Right now, though, Balogun needs the USMNT, too.

  • A transfer saga with a lasting impact

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    PsnewZ

    Balogun has struggled for regular minutes at Monaco since his proposed move to Everton fell through.

    On summer transfer deadline day, Balogun appeared to be heading for Everton and a big-money Premier League move. What happened next was highly publicized: questions over a medical, a wild back-and-forth and, ultimately, Balogun's decision to pull out of the deal. The fallout extended well beyond the striker himself.

    Monaco had been planning for his departure and the money his sale was expected to bring in. Instead, Balogun stayed, leaving both player and club to figure out what came next. A straightforward return to regular football hasn't followed.

    The opportunities have been limited: just 152 league minutes and another 78 in Europe. For a player who had generated so much excitement at the World Cup, there have been few chances to build on it.

    There have, though, been signs of progress. Balogun scored against Paris FC before starting against Nordsjælland in the Conference League on Nov. 5, playing 78 minutes. His situation remains unsettled, but those opportunities suggest there is still a role for him to earn at Monaco.

    Now, for the first time since the World Cup, Balogun is back with the USMNT, with a chance to turn those small steps into something more.

  • A crucial USMNT return

    Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World Cup
    Getty

    Back with the USMNT for the first time since the World Cup, Balogun has an opportunity to rediscover his rhythm.

    To his credit, despite the lack of minutes, Balogun has still shown flashes of the player who made such an impact this summer. His goal against Paris FC was a reminder that, even without a consistent run of games, he remains a threat.

    Still, there is a rhythm to rebuild and, traditionally, some of the USMNT's top stars have used the national team to do exactly that. Christian Pulisic often spoke about how important international duty was during difficult periods at Chelsea. Gio Reyna found confidence with the USMNT while fighting for a place at Borussia Dortmund. For many players, the international break is a chance to reset, to play soccer and to benefit from a change of scenery.

    For Balogun, the circumstances are complicated. The collapsed transfer left uncertainty over his place at Monaco, while the lack of regular football has made it difficult to build momentum. His World Cup performances made him the talk of the town this summer. The opportunities have faded since then, but the ability that generated that excitement hasn't disappeared.

    The USMNT, then, offers Balogun a chance to remind Monaco and any would-be suitors of his level. At 25, there is reason to believe he can build on what he showed this summer. First, though, he needs opportunities to do so.

    These upcoming games against Haiti offer another chance. They won't resolve everything happening at club level, but they could help him feel more like himself again.

  • 'It's a great opportunity'

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    Icon Sportswire

    Mauricio Pochettino wants to rebuild Balogun's confidence while carefully managing his return to international action.

    Before laying out what he expects from the striker, Mauricio Pochettino stressed a key point: he was glad to have Balogun back. The striker wasn't involved in the first post-World Cup camp but returns for this one. That, Pochettino says, is good news.

    "It's a great opportunity," Pochettino said, "to keep helping him to evolve after a tough summer and after the World Cup."

    Still, there is a reality that has to be acknowledged. With so few minutes under his belt since July, Balogun will be eager to make up for lost time. That doesn't mean he can make it all up at once. Pochettino acknowledged when announcing the squad that neither Balogun nor Ricardo Pepi was at 100 percent, making the balance of his forward options particularly important.

    That was a key reason why Pochettino brought Julian Hall and Justin Ellis alongside Balogun while leaving Pepi, who recently returned from injury, with his club. The goal was to have two fit strikers available while allowing Balogun to rebuild his sharpness and confidence.

    Pochettino believes that combination gives the USMNT what it needs. For Balogun, it also means a chance to work his way back toward his best without being asked to carry the entire load immediately.

  • Eye towards the future

    Folarin Balogun, USMNT
    GOAL

    Finding regular club minutes will be crucial for Balogun as he looks to build on his World Cup breakthrough.

    Balogun seems likely to play some part in these upcoming games, although how much will depend on Pochettino's assessment. The USMNT boss will know the value of helping the 25-year-old forward get back to his best, both for these matches and for everything that follows.

    At club level, Balogun is still facing some of the questions that surrounded him this summer. He opted against the Everton move and has since dealt with the uncertainty that followed. His next step could shape the years ahead, whether that means reclaiming a bigger role at Monaco or eventually finding an opportunity elsewhere.

    At 25, there is still plenty of time to build on his World Cup breakthrough. What matters most is finding the regular football that allows him to do it.

    That process doesn't begin or end with two matches against Haiti. Any club considering Balogun will look at his broader track record, not just his performances in the CONCACAF Nations League. And if Monaco are to give him a more prominent role, he'll have to earn it through what he does for them.

    Still, an international break can be a useful place to start. There are minutes to earn, confidence to build and an opportunity to feel like an important player again.

    Balogun is back, and he's back with a point to prove. For him and the USMNT, that could be a good thing.