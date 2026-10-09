Welcome to El Sackico! Michael Carrick on thinner ice than Roberto De Zerbi as under-fire Man Utd and Tottenham bosses face off

On October 30, 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo were both under huge pressure when Manchester United travelled to face Tottenham in the Premier League. United were still reeling from a humiliating, 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool that extended their winless run to four games, while Spurs had lost four of their previous six matches, and were only a point ahead of their opponents before kick-off.

The clash was thusly billed as 'El Sackico', a play on the Spanish phrase for La Liga meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with many fans and pundits feeling that the losing manager would be destined to face the trapdoor. As it turned out, they were right.

United stormed to a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford, allowing Solskjaer to breathe a huge sight of relief. In stark contrast, Nuno wore the exasperated expression of a man drained of all belief after being relentlessly booed by a home support that didn't even see their side muster a shot on target.

Sure enough, just two days later, Nuno was sacked. The results could probably have been forgiven, but the abject nature of Spurs' performances meant a change was a necessity.

That same fate could befall Michael Carrick or Roberto De Zerbi this weekend, with El Sackico 2.0 scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on Saturday. This time, United are three points above Tottenham, who are still looking for their first win of the 2026-27 campaign. De Zerbi's side have only scored two goals in five games, too, and so it's easy to draw parallels with Nuno's toothless team.

But make no mistake, Carrick is skating on thinner ice than his Italian counterpart. After being billed as potential title contenders in pre-season, it is a travesty that United are down in 12th, and there will be no excuse for another major setback. If Carrick can't deliver a morale-boosting victory just as Solskjaer did, the writing will be on the wall for the man who was serving as the Norwegian's assistant this time five years ago.