Cavan Sullivan may not beat Lionel Messi to MLS MVP - but he's already among the league's best at just 17

In April 2025, Cavan Sullivan said the words that were so wrong - but still so right.

"I wanna be a Ballon d’Or contender. I wanna win it. I want to be the best player in the world," before pausing, "If you think it’s too much of a pipe dream, I don’t really care.”

The internet explodes. Reddit is on fire. Here was a 15-year-old kid who, at that point, had played less than a dozen professional soccer games, asserting that he could be the best in the world someday. Some called him arrogant. Others called him naive. But plenty more were simply impressed that an American could say those words with his chest, and avoid being laughed off the internet.

That's the thing with Sullivan, as many a former pro has now detailed: he has the crucial combination of raw footballing ability and the right kind of cockiness. Sullivan is good - statistically the best MLS teenager ever - and he knows it. But there is no sense of a kid resting on his laurels here, either. This was always going to come to a head at some point, of course. Debate is one thing. And on Thursday, Sullivan became the youngest finalist in the history of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award - and the first teenager to make the shortlist.

One thing has to be established here. Sullivan will probably not win it. Lionel Messi is the best player in MLS, and the stats back it up. However, it is truly remarkable that a kid, now 17, can be considered among the best players in a league laden with vintage global stars and domestic products who have put in years of hard graft. This should be celebrated. It will continue to be. But it is also worth remembering that expectations simply have to be tempered if this kid - brilliant, brash and bold as he may be - is to reach his full potential.