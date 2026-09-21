Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and the five most exciting USMNT prospects to watch in fall camp

A quick glance at the U.S. Men's National Team roster is somewhat jarring. It features 13 uncapped players and eight teenagers. The first post-World Cup camp is always the start of a new chapter, but by calling in so many young stars, manager Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to write what feels like a whole new book.

There are reasons for that, of course, and the primary one is that this is a four-game window, which gives Pochettino and his staff maximum time to get to know his team's newest call-ups. It also allows the USMNT's youngest members an extended camp to adjust to life with the program, which is always a major leap from the club level.

The USMNT's teens have, generally, been thriving on the club level. From phenoms in MLS to rising stars playing in the world's best leagues, there is no shortage of teenage talent in this squad for the very first time. This camp will be a memorable one for them, of course, but it could also be a memorable one for the national team, as well, which could look back on this window as the one where several key piece got their start.

So which teenagers should you keep your eye on? Here are five that are must-watch during this USMNT camp.