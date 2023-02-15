Child's play! Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces his own son in AC Milan training match as he steps up injury recovery

- Zlatan back in training following knee surgery
- Milan played U-18 team on Wednesday
- Maximilian featured against father
WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward underwent knee surgery in May 2022 before returning to training last week, and he played against a familiar opponent in Wednesday's session. Zlatan faced up against his son Maximilian during Milan's training match against the U-18 squad, with a difference of 25 years separating the two.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zlatan hasn't featured for the Serie A giants since the 2021-22 campaign, when his eight goals helped Milan to their first Scudetto in 11 years. The Rossoneri were able to down Champions League last-16 opponents Tottenham in his absence after Stefano Pioli deemed him "not 100%", although the Swede will likely be called upon later in the season as Milan's European qualification hangs in the balance.
WHAT NEXT FOR ZLATAN? The 41-year-old will be hoping to make get back into the action in the coming weeks, although there has been no set date for what will be a grand return.