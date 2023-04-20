Explained: Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic WON'T get a first Champions League medal if Milan win in the final

AC Milan are into the Champions League semi-finals but legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic won't receive a medal even if they go all the way.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic possesses a bulging trophy cabinet but has never managed to win the Champions League in his extraordinary career. Milan booked their place in the semi-finals this week with a 2-1 aggregate win over Napoli to keep their hopes of lifting the European Cup alive. Yet even if the Rossoneri do go all the way there will be no medal for Ibrahimovic. The Swede was not included in their Champions League squad in September or again in February as he was recovering from an ACL injury, meaning he will not be eligible for silverware should Milan be crowned champions of Europe for an eighth time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan go on to face neighbours Inter in the last four of the competition. The Nerazzurri saw off Benfica to make the semi-finals and set up two fascinating clashes at the clubs' famous San Siro stadium. The Rossoneri are into the last four of the Champions League for the first time in 16 years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is set to be Ibrahimovic's last season at Milan. The club will not extend the 41-year-old's contract at the end of the season. The Swede missed the start of the campaign through his serious knee injury, but returned in February and made more history when he became Serie A's oldest goalscorer with a strike against Udinese.

DID YOU KNOW? AC Milan and Inter will meet in five matches in the same season for the first time ever.

WHAT NEXT? The first leg of the semi-final takes place on Wednesday, May 10, with the return six days later. The winners of the tie will play either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.