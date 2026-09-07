Zinedine Zidane and adidas unveil limited edition Predator boots

Roma I Away kit
- Elegant off-white base
- Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
- Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
Porto I Away kit
- Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
- Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric
- Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
Liverpool I Home kit
- Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
- Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base
- Visual language of the late-80s original
Manchester United I Away kit
- Built on a bold royal blue base
- Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
- Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar
AS Monaco I Third kit
- Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
- Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
- Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
Chelsea I Away kit
- First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
- Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
- Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents
Zinedine Zidane and adidas have launched a special-edition Predator football boot created to celebrate 30 years of partnership between adidas and one of the most iconic players ever to wear the Three Stripes.
Few players share a bond with a boot line as deep as Zidane does with the Predator. From lifting the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France to lacing up his iconic gold boots during the 2006 tournament, Zizou has defined the franchise across three decades.adidas
Beyond the pitch, his influence has spanned legendary ad campaigns and global fashion through Y-3. Now, adidas is honouring three decades of unmatched elegance, vision, and control with a deeply personal piece of footwear that blends elite modern performance with the Frenchman's storied legacy.
Presented in a sleek white and metallic gold colourway that mirrors his effortless playing style, the design incorporates subtle blue, white, and red accents on the lateral side as a nod to his international triumphs with France. The boot's iconic fold-over tongue features Zidane’s personal gold logo, styled after his immortal volley for Real Madrid in the 2002 UEFA Champions League Final.adidas
Underneath, personalised elastic straps tell a tale of two halves: the right boot highlights the cities that defined his professional career—Cannes, Bordeaux, Turin, and Madrid—while the left boot grounds the story in his roots, honouring La Castellane, Saint Henri, and Septèmes.
Rounding out the design are premium finishing touches, including lenticular Three Stripes that shift between the adidas logo and "ZZ" lettering, as well as a bespoke "ZZ30" mark commemorating the three-decade milestone.adidas
Reflecting on the launch, Zidane noted that the Predator holds a special place in his story as the boot he wore during his career's defining moments, offering a way to look back at the places and people that shaped his journey while sharing that legacy with a new generation.
Zidane said: "Football has given me so many unforgettable memories, and adidas has been part of that journey from the very beginning. Predator holds a special place in that story.adidas
"It was the boot I wore during some of the most important moments of my career and one that became synonymous with the way I wanted to play the game. When I look at this boot, I see moments, places and people that shaped my journey. It's a special way to celebrate 30 years together and to share that story with a new generation of players."
Shop: adidas x Zinedine Zidane limited edition Predator boots
The adidas Zinedine Zidane limited edition Predator boots are available to buy from selected retailers and online at adidas on September 8th at 9 am.