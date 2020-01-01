Zidane's son Enzo set to join African giants Wydad Casablanca

The 25-year-old midfielder looks poised continue his development with the Stade Mohammed V outfit

Enzo Zidane, the eldest son of legend and manager Zinedine Zidane, is hoping to join Botola Pro 1 side , according to his agent Roberto Carlos.

The midfielder played for , Liceo Frances, San Jose before joining the Blancos youth team in 2004 and spent 10 years in the academy.

Zidane featured for Real Madrid teams C and B, before he made his first-team debut in 2016 in a clash against Cultural Leonesa.

The 25-year-old then teamed up with Deportivo , after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu, but featured sparingly.

His quest to enjoy more game time saw him move to the Swiss , teaming up with Lausanne-Sport and he spent a season with the side, including a loan spell at Rayo Majadahonda.

In the summer of 2019, he moved to , joining Aves but struggled to make an impact with the side before returning to with Almeria in January.

Zidane is now hoping to continue his development in Africa with Carlos discussing a possible transfer.

“Greetings President Naciri, it is a great pleasure for me to be able to speak with you,” Carlos said in a video posted to Twitter.

“I hope to close the deal for Enzo Zidane, a very good player, with Wydad, a great club from Casablanca.”

The Wydad al Oumma are one of the most successful clubs on the continent, having won the Moroccan professional league title 20 times.

They are also the current champions of the Botola Pro 1 and have won the Caf twice, in 1992 and 2017.

Wydad Casablanca also secured the Caf Super Cup title in 2018 and were runners up in the competition in 1993 and 2003.

The Moroccan club has featured four times in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Should the deal be successful, Zidane will be the sixth foreign player in the club after international Michael Babatunde, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kazadi Kasengu, ’s Joel Madondo and duo Gbagbo Junior Magbi and Cheick Comara.