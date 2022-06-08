'I hope Zidane comes back!' - French President Macron backs icon to manage PSG after influencing Mbappe stay

The head of the nation already played a part in convincing the PSG forward to remain at the club

French President Emmanuel Macron has backed Zinedine Zidane to return to the country as a manager amid frequent rumours linking the former Real Madrid boss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The capital club's managerial situation is uncertain with Mauricio Pochettino's future reportedly in doubt after another year without a Champions League triumph.

Macron, who played a role in convincing Kylian Mbappe to remain with the club, says, in an ideal world, French icon Zidane would return to his home nation to help PSG push for European silverware.

What did Macron say about Zidane?

"I was able to speak with Kylian Mbappe, but he makes his choice in his conscience," Macron told RMC Sport. "He has shown it, he is very mature, he is building his career and his commitment with a lot of sense of responsibility.

"I haven't spoken to Zinedine Zidane, but I have immense admiration for him, the player, the coach. We really want to have, in the French championship, an athlete and coach of this talent who has been able to bring back three major cups that we covet a lot for our clubs.

"I wish for the influence of the French championship and for France that he comes back and that he comes to train a big French club, it would be great. It's my role to say that France is a great nation of sport and football, that there are great audiences who love this sport. It is important to us that the best [are here]."

Zidane's coaching history

The French legend managed Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and then again from 2019 to 2021.

He became the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row, also winning La Liga twice and two Club World Cup trophies.

In total, he has a career record of 200 wins from 320 games, with 57 of those games coming during his time in charge of Real Madrid Castilla.

