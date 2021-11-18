Zidane learning English amid Man Utd links, claims Petit

Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Zinedine Zidane is "learning English" amid strong links with the top job at Manchester United.

United have endured a poor start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, slipping to sixth in the Premier League table after 11 games - nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Red Devils have already suffered four defeats and it has been suggested that Solskjaer is on borrowed time, with former Real Madrid boss Zidane reportedly among those in the frame to succeed the Norwegian.

What's been said?

Petit, who played alongside Zidane with the French national team, says his compatriot has been taking English classes as he continues to look for his next managerial role.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder does not believe that Zidane is in line to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford, though, as he told bookmakers.co.uk: “Communication is very important, so if you do not speak the language when you arrive at a club like Manchester United, that could be a big problem.

“I’ve been told that he has been learning English recently, so I think he knows it’s important for his career, but Zinedine being linked with Manchester United – I don’t believe it, to be honest.

“Of course, he’s a big name but he never played in the Premier League and has very little connection with it, so as I said, I don’t believe it.”

Who else has been linked with United?

Ajax tactician Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and former RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick have also been mooted as potential candidates for the United post, along with Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers.

However, Rodgers appeared to rule himself out of the running when quizzed on the speculation in his latest press conference, telling reporters: "There's two things. Firstly, it's really disrespectful for you to ask the question when you have a manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] in place, a good manager and a good man, who is working for the club.

"Secondly, I can't really comment on it because it is something that is not real."

It has also been reported that United could stick with Solskjaer until at least the end of the season, having handed him a new three-year deal in August.

