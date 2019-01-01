Zamalek SC do not want to play the Caf Super Cup in Qatar

The club president is disappointed with Caf’s decision to hold the fixture in the Middle East

president Mortada Mansour has explained why the Egyptian side won’t be playing in next year’s Caf Super Cup encounter with Tunisian outfit Esperance.

The meeting between the winners of the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup is billed for Doha in February 2020, but the White Knights will not honour the fixture.

Mansour stated the fixture to decide the champions of Africa should be held on the continent and not Asia. Also, severed ties with the Middle Eastern country after condemning for destabilising the North African nation.

"We are two African teams, why should we play in Asia?" he questioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I don't understand why Caf (Confederation of African Football) wants to play the Super Cup in a country who is an enemy to .

"Zamalek board members discussed the issue and decided not to play in . I am disappointed that Esperance have agreed to play there."

Be that as it may, Mansour conceded the White Knights will feature in the game if ordered by the Egyptian government.

"At the end of the day it is up to the Egyptian authorities if they want to reverse the decision and if they have another opinion [then] we will respect that."

’s are the current holders of the trophy, following their 2-1 win over Esperance in March.