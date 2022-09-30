York United at Forge FC Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as York United face off with Forge FC in a major clash.

It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

York at Forge date & kick-off time

Game: York United at Forge FC Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch York at Forge on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

York squad & team news

Seven points off the top four, York's chances of mounting a late charge for the upper half of the table look to be in tatters.

That will not diminish their drive to win however, and they'll prove a fearsome opponent to their hosts, who have more at stake.

Position Players Goalkeepers Giantsopoulos, Catalano, Artemenko, Himaras Defenders Jesus, Mourdoukoutas, Zator, Thompson, Gee, N'sa Midfielders Wilson, Gutiérrez, Hernández, Dos Santos, Ferrari, Verhoeven, Petrasso, Johnston, Wallace Forwards Minatel, Cabrera, Babouli, Ricci, De Rosario, Lawrie-Lattanzio, Kratt, Baldisimo

Forge squad and team news

Four points off leaders Atletico - and with a game in hand too - Forge know there is still a chance they can claim top spot.

Slip up here though, and the gap might just become too insurmountable at this business end of the campaign.