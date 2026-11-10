'We did everything we could!' – Xavi Hernandez reacts as Dutch talent chooses Morocco

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has reacted to AZ winger Ayoub Oufkir's decision to represent Morocco internationally over Oranje. The 20-year-old talent becomes the latest dual-nationality player to opt for the North African side despite progressing through the Dutch youth ranks.
Oufkir chooses Morocco in latest setback for KNVB
Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed AZ winger Ayoub Oufkir's decision to renounce his Dutch football nationality and commit his international future to Morocco. The 20-year-old was selected for Jong Oranje's European Championship qualifiers but opted to accept an invitation from the Moroccan Football Federation.
The decision comes as a major blow to the KNVB, given Oufkir won the Under-19 European Championship with the Netherlands last year.
It follows a growing trend of dual-nationality talents choosing Morocco, who have now overtaken the Netherlands in the FIFA rankings and recently secured commitments from players like Ajax's Abdellah Ouazane and Anass Salah-Eddine.
Xavi insists Dutch federation did 'everything we could'
Speaking at his Monday morning press conference, Xavi expressed respect for the player's choice while confirming the federation made every effort to keep the talented winger in the Dutch setup.
"I respect the players' choice. I think we did everything we could, but ultimately we have to respect that choice," Xavi stated.
Addressing his personal involvement, the manager added: "I can be involved if it concerns a player we need. Other than that, I can only say that I respect the player's decision. He has chosen Morocco and we don't need to talk about this player anymore. We did everything we could and ultimately it is the player's decision."
De Jong disappointed as Morocco build Dutch-born core
According to NOS, KNVB General Director Nigel de Jong admitted he was disappointed by Oufkir's departure, which highlights the shifting landscape of international eligibility.
Oufkir joins a strong contingent of Dutch-born talent representing Morocco, including Noussair Mazraoui, Souffian El Karouani, Anass Salah-Eddine, Abdellah Ouazane, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama Idrissi, and Zakaria Aboukhlal, following in the footsteps of predecessors like Hakim Ziyech and Nordin Amrabat.
With Xavi under contract until 2030, managing dual-nationality options remains a key strategic challenge for the Dutch federation.
Oranje turn focus to upcoming international campaign
The Netherlands will move forward without Oufkir as they prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.
While the KNVB monitors top domestic and European prospects, Xavi remains focused on building squad unity with the players committed to the national team.
Morocco will look to integrate Oufkir into their senior setup as the Atlas Lions continue to bolster their international ranks with top European talent.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.