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Khaled Mahmoud

Barca defensive blow - Xavi Espart out until next year after suffering ankle damage in hard Aurelien Tchouameni challenge

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Barcelona have been dealt a significant setback in defence with the news that Xavi Espart is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The young full-back suffered a serious ankle injury during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid and is not expected to feature again until 2027.

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Injury confirmation for young defender

Barcelona's defensive resources have been stretched even further following the news that Espart faces a significant period out of action. The young full-back now joins a crowded treatment room that already features Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Dani Olmo.

The official medical statement released by the club on Monday detailed the nature of the setback, noting that the injury occurred during a specific moment of physical impact. The communication explained that 'Tests carried out have confirmed that Xavi Espart is suffering from an injury to the syndesmosis joint in his right ankle due to a collision with an opposing player in the game against Real Madrid. The player will be out for around seven weeks.'

The Tchouameni challenge analyzed

The injury was sustained in the ninth minute of the high-stakes encounter against Real Madrid, following a robust sliding challenge from Aurelien Tchouameni. Although the French international midfielder managed to connect with the ball first, his momentum resulted in him crashing into Espart's ankle with significant force.

Remarkably, Espart attempted to play through the pain for over twenty minutes, eventually being forced off the field in the 30th minute when it became clear he could no longer continue. The defender had entered the match with existing discomfort after a bruising encounter in Paris, where he was substituted late in the game.

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Long road to recovery ahead

A syndesmosis injury is particularly troublesome for footballers due to the stability required in the ankle joint for quick changes of direction. This specific type of ligament damage is the same one that sidelined Frenkie de Jong for a substantial period in recent seasons, highlighting the caution that the medical department will likely exercise.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Espart has made nine appearances across all competitions so far this season, directly contributing to four goals with two strikes and two assists.

Crucial period ahead for Barcelona

Espart's injury comes at a challenging time for Barcelona, as the club looks to regain its footing after suffering back-to-back defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in Sunday's El Clasico. The Catalan side will host Alaves on Saturday, followed by a Champions League clash against Aston Villa at home on November 3, before travelling to face Atletico Madrid on November 8.

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.