Xavi admits Lionel Messi 'generates hope' for Barcelona after more chants for club legend in Girona draw

Xavi Hernandez admitted Lionel Messi "generates hope" for Barcelona after more chants for a club legend in the 10th minute during the draw vs Girona.

Barcelona held by Girona

Fans chant Messi's name once again

Argentine could potentially return to Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans in Catalunya once again made their feelings clear after chanting Messi's name for the second time in five days during Barcelona's La Liga stalemate against Girona at Camp Nou on Monday evening.

Last week, during the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, supporters took to chanting in full swing amid growing speculation of Messi's potential return to his boyhood club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Although Barcelona manager Xavi, while speaking to reporters after the draw, insisted his troops are focused on winning La Liga, he admitted that a possible Messi return is drumming up anticipation: "The fans appreciate where we are, explains the former midfielder. But we are missing the title. Leo generates hope. They have been chanting his name for two games. Let's see if that happens. We focus on this season, we have to win La Liga."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have admitted to being in touch with Messi's entourage to discuss a possible return to Camp Nou, with president Joan Laporta already in search of a number of external sponsorship partners to fund the transfer.

However, no official approach has been made and Messi is reportedly waiting for a call from the Camp Nou offices before deciding his future, with his Paris Saint Germain contract set to expire in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA & MESSI? The Blaugrana will return to action on Sunday against Getafe in La Liga, while Messi will look to add his goal-tally for PSG when the Parisians host Lens in Ligue 1 a day earlier.