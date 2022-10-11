'This is a final' - Xavi admits Barca must beat 'very defensive' Inter to keep Champions League dream alive

Xavi has declared Barcelona's home tie against Inter a must-win game if they wish to keep their Champions League campaign alive.

Lost reverse fixture 1-0 at San Siro

Three points behind Inter in Group C

Defeat on Wednesday all but knocks them out

WHAT HAPPENED? It's do or die for Barcelona on Wednesday evening. Defeat against Inter would bring an end to their Champions League campaign if Viktoria Plzen defy all the odds and beat Bayern at home and Xavi is fully aware of the size of the fixture at Camp Nou.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of the game, the Barca boss said: "We expect Inter to play very similar to how they played in Milan. They have a low block, but we have alternatives. We are ready, we have to look like the Barça of the last 20 minutes in Milan. It's a final for us. We're in an uncomfortable situation but we'll give it all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter sit second in the group on six points - three ahead of third-placed Barcelona - having beaten the Spanish giants 1-0 in the reverse fixture at San Siro, thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's winner.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The upcoming El Clasico will be playing on Xavi's mind as he prepares for the visit of Inter. They face Real Madrid on Sunday but until Wednesday evening at the earliest, all the collective focus at Camp Nou will be on avoiding a very early exit from the Champions League.