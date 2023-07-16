WATCH: Wrexham stars Ben Tozer and Sam Dalby practice heading at the airport as Dragons squad jet off for historic pre-season tour

Wrexham stars Ben Tozer and Sam Dalby were seen practicing heading at the airport ahead of jetting off to USA for pre-season tour.

WHAT HAPPENED? National League champions Wrexham jetted off to the USA for a historic pre-season tour on Sunday. Ahead of boarding their US-bound flight, Red Dragons stars Ben Tozer and Sam Dalby were seen practicing headers inside the airport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham secured promotion to the English Football League after 15 years by winning the National League with a record 111 points last season.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons are set to face Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United along with LA Galaxy reserves side and Philadelphia Union.