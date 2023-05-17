Fear not, Wrexham fans! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney insist they’ll never get ‘bored’ of co-owning club as they’re now ‘addicted’ to football

Wrexham's Hollywood owners have assured fans there is no chance they will get "bored" of the club as they have become "addicted" to football.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reynolds and McElhenney have spoken about their commitment to Wrexham after seeing the Red Dragons win the National League title and secure automatic promotion to the Football League. The duo took over the club in 2021 and told the Fearless in Devotion podcast that they have fallen in love with the sport.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I find it fascinating there are people who assume this could ever be boring in any stretch of the imagination," said McElhenney. "The things we have done and felt in the last two-and-a-half years just don't exist in our worlds - or any world that I can think of. So getting bored would never be on the list of things that would happen."

Reynolds echoed McElhenney's thoughts and made it clear he's in for the long haul. "We don't pretend it's just salad days ahead. It's a journey," he added. "The great moments we've had so far do not exist without the bad. That's football. It's a heartbreaking sport and I'm addicted to it now and you have to have both."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The impact of Wrexham's takeover by the duo has already been felt. The Welsh side are now worth £300 million more since the duo bought the club in 2020. Planning for next season is already underway, with the club having released 11 players ahead of the new campaign. Wrexham are also set for talks with goalkeeper Ben Foster to decide his future at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will look to reshape their squad over the summer as they prepare for life in League Two. McElhenney has already been bullish about the team's ambitions as they aim to secure back-to-back promotions.