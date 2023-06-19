You'll never sing that! Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson revels in award that shows Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team are the nice guys

Phil Parkinson has hailed his Wrexham side's discipline after they picked up the Fair Play Award for the 2022-23 National League season.

Wrexham won league title

Also picked up Fair Play Award

Parkinson thinks it was key to success

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham returned to the Football League after winning the under the stewardship of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and they collected the Fair Play Award to boot after picking up just 46 yellow cards and one red in 49 games all season. That gave them the division's lowest points tally of 54.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson believes that strong discipline was the backbone of their success. Speaking to The Leader, he said: “At the start of the season, we sat down with the lads and discussed discipline. The year before we had players sent off which had proved costly and we spoke about not getting needless yellow cards and obviously sending offs, and the only sending off we got was Callum’s [McFadzean] at Barnet.

“All those things add up to be part of a successful season, and keeping your control in pressure games. As much as the Fair Play Award is not seen as too prestigious, for us it was something we set out to be right at the top of that table because I knew it would impact on the season if we were.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aldershot came in second in the discipline table with 69 points, followed by Altrincham with 70.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh club learn their League Two fixtures for next season on Thursday, before a pre-season tour to the US where they will face glitzy clashes against Chelsea and Manchester United.