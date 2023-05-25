Wrexham in Las Vegas Part II? Callum McFadzean hoping Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney fund second trip after missing out on Sin City promotion party

Callum McFadzean hopes that Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will fund a second trip to Las Vegas as he missed out on the first.

Dragons promoted back to the Football League

Celebrated in the United States

Have glamour friendlies lined up in America

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons defender was forced to sit out a promotion-winning party in Nevada after undergoing surgery on a hernia injury. The rest of Phil Parkinson’s squad made the most of an all-expenses-paid break in Sin City, with McFadzean looking forward to hearing all about their exploits in pre-season before a bid for more title glory is opened in League Two.

WHAT THEY SAID: McFadzean has said of missing out on Vegas, but clinging to the hope that future success will deliver more holiday perks from Reynolds and McElhenney: “It looks like the lads had a class time. I was buzzing that they all enjoyed it, I’m sure there will be plenty of stories when we are back in for pre-season training. Obviously I was disappointed to miss the trip. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity but hopefully we get the job done again next season so we get to do it again. That’s what will be spurring me on next season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While McFadzean sat out a visit to Vegas, Wrexham will be back in the United States as a collective this summer when facing the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in their pre-season programme. McFadzean added on the glamour friendlies: “That’s going to be a big one. Not many clubs can go to America in pre-season so I am looking forward to that.”

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will hope to have fresh faces on board by the time they head to the States, with more money being made available in the next transfer window, while their famous old stadium is getting a serious facelift ready for life back in the Football League.