Wrexham penalty hero Ben Foster: I got a kiss on the lips from Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds called me a double-handsome b*stard!'

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham took a huge step towards promotion from the National League on Monday after beating Notts County 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Racecourse Ground. The Welsh side had Foster to thank for sealing all three points as he produced a stunning save to keep out a 96th-minute penalty from Cedwyn Scott, and he was mobbed by co-owners McElhenney and Reynolds after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foster has told The Athletic of the Hollywood duo's reaction to his match-winning save: "The owners came in afterwards and they were buzzing. I got a kiss on the lips from Rob. Fully on the lips. And Ryan called me a ‘double-handsome bastard’. I’ll take that all day long from someone like Ryan, who is so handsome himself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The final result means that Wrexham are sitting three points clear of Notts County at the top of the National League with a game in hand. They are now hot favourites to seal automatic promotion to the Football League, with Reynolds left beaming with pride after a memorable afternoon for the club.

“Aside from the birth of my kids, this day was up there for me, emotionally," he said. "Everything about this sport and the way the sport is handled here, with the pyramid system — promotion and relegation — that creates stakes like nothing else.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Foster came out of retirement to re-join Wrexham on a free transfer in March, and says the win over Notts County ranks among the best moments of his entire career. The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper added: “That adrenaline buzz was incredible. In fact, it’s giving me goosebumps now. As good as it gets in football. I’ve never been one to celebrate saves. In fact, I’ve called out goalies for doing that in the past — to me, it’s a bit of a douchebag thing to do — but I couldn’t help myself with this save, especially when all the lads started running up to me. That feeling, I’ve only had something like that maybe twice in my career.”

WHAT'S NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The National League leaders will hope to take another big step towards the title when they take in a trip to Barnet on Saturday.