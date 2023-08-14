'Oh my goodness me' - Exasperated Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson blasts refereeing in draw with AFC Wimbledon as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's club make winless start to life in League Two

Following their historic promotion back to League Two, Wrexham have not been able to replicate their performance from last season.

Wrexham draw to Wimbledon

Winless after two games in League Two

Parkinson frustrated after conceding two penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? After Wrexham's dismal start to the League Two season continued with a draw against AFC Wimbledon, Phil Parkinson was unable to contain his annoyance. While they took an early lead, they went on to have two penalties given against them, the first one saved by Ben Foster before the second one helped Wimbledon draw level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Exasperated by his team's dramatic second-half loss of a crucial lead, Parkinson was furious.

"Oh my goodness me. The first one, in relation to what’s gone in the penalty box and on the pitch all game, to pick that moment out is strange. The second one is unbelievable.

"If there is a nudge, the lad has just fallen to the floor. The referee, at his standard, has to identify that. Eoghan has gone up. If there is a nudge, the lad has fallen to the floor and a referee of his standard has to identify that," he said.

WHAT'S MORE? The 55-year-old also criticised Plough Lane's surface while acknowledging that the longer grass there was insufficient justification for the team's performance. He continued: "It is a difficult place to come. They left the grass long, they look to go forward and are an old fashioned team. We have to be able to deal with that. In the main, we did."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following their successes in the National League the previous season, the Red Dragons entered the season as one of the favourites to be promoted from the fourth tier. The North Wales team were ready to compete for glory once more this season, but so far it does not appear likely.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Next up Parkinson's men will play hosts to Milwall at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday, August 15 in the search for their first win in League Two.