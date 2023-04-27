Would Erik ten Hag have led Tottenham to a top-four finish this season?

Would life at Spurs look any different currently if Erik ten Hag got the job after Jose Mourinho was dismissed in 2021, as he nearly did?

Erik ten Hag has helped steer a sinking ship in Manchester United back on a path towards the top, though throwing away another two-goal lead on Thursday suggests he's a work in progress.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could have had Ten Hag in 2021 and actually interviewed him, but they decided against the then-Ajax boss because they thought he didn't have enough charisma.

Let's play a game of what-if: Would Ten Hag have steered Spurs into top-four comfort this year if they hired him, or would his negative traits have been amplified in north London? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! 👇