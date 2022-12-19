World Cup winner Mac Allister attracting transfer interest at Brighton but contract talks are planned

Alexis Mac Allister was attracting interest “before the World Cup”, says Brighton CEO Paul Barber, with more admiring glances expected in January

Midfielder starred alongside Messi in Qatar

Only signed new deal at Amex in October

Attracting interest from elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old midfielder has seen his stock soar after playing a key role for Argentina in their 2022 World Cup triumph. Mac Allister starred alongside Lionel Messi and Co, and while Premier League employers at the Amex Stadium are eager to tie him down to a new contract, it may be that tempting offers from elsewhere are put to the classy playmaker before fresh terms can be thrashed out.

WHAT THEY SAID: Barber has told talkSPORT: “We felt Alexis has been performing really well all season. He’s been growing into the Premier League. We were confident in his ability and his character. He’s a really calm presence, a nice lad off the pitch and a very, very good footballer.

“I think when players do well, when their profile increases, there’s always interest. There was interest before the World Cup, and I’m sure there will be even more afterwards. We were working on a new contact in the build up to the World Cup. We met Alexis’ father several times. All you can do in situations where you’ve got a great asset is to try and protect yourself as best as possible. We hope Alexis will continue to play with us for some time to come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister only committed to a deal with Brighton through to 2025 in October, but that agreement may no longer be enough to convince him to remain with the Seagulls.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mac Allister joined Brighton in 2019 and has made 86 appearances for the club, registering 13 goals – with many of those proving to be spectacular strikes that have allowed 14 senior caps to be collected with his country.