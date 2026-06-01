How to buy World Cup Bronze Medal match tickets: TBC vs TBC, Third Place, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

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All you need to know about booking tickets to the epic encounter at Hard Rock Stadium

World Cup 2026 comes to a thrilling climax in mid-July. Before the World Cup Final in New Jersey on Sunday 19, it’s the third-place playoff on Saturday 18 and you could be in Miami to witness the curtain-raiser.

There's been a World Cup third-place playoff at every tournament since 1954, and they tend to be high-scoring affairs, with at least two goals netted in each edition for the past 30+ years. 

Let GOAL show you all the latest World Cup 2026 third-place playoff or bronze medal match ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and more.

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When is the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff?

DateFixture (k.o time)VenueTickets
Sat Jul 18 World Cup – 3rd place playoff (5pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)Tickets

How to get World Cup third-place playoff tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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How much are World Cup third-place playoff tickets?

Face-value ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match in Miami ranged from $165 to $1,125 depending on the seat category.

FIFA released several price tiers for the match, as follows:

  • Category 1: $800 - $1,125 (located in the lower seating tier)
  • Category 2: $600 - $875 (spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas)
  • Category 3: $165 - $455 (mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2)
  • Supporter Tier: $60 (reserved exclusively for loyal fans via national federations)

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the World Cup 2026 third-place match?

Hard Rock Stadium is a multi-purpose venue in Miami Gardens, Florida. It's been home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins since opening in 1987 and NCAA college football outfit, the Miami Hurricanes, since 2008.

The Miami venue is no stranger to hosting standout events, with six Super Bowls, two MLB World Series (when the Florida Marlins played there) and WrestleMania XXVIII being held there. The Miami Open tennis tournament is also an annual feature, along with the F1 Miami Grand Prix which takes place within the grounds of the stadium.

Having staged the 2024 Copa America Final, the Hard Rock Stadium is well accustomed to hosting huge soccer occasions too. An exuberant crowd saw Argentina, which included Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, raise the trophy aloft two years ago, following a 1-0 win against Colombia after extra time.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of 16 stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across North America. Despite having the joint-smallest capacities (65,000) of the 11 stadiums located in the USA, the Miami venue will stage seven matches in total, including the third-place playoff.

What are the recent World Cup third-place playoff results?

Year3rd place4th placeScoreVenue
2022Croatia Morocco 2-1Khalifa International Stadium (Qatar)
2018Belgium England 2-0Krestovsky Stadium (Russia)
2014NetherlandsBrazil3-0Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha (Brazil)
2010GermanyUruguay3-2Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (South Africa)
2006GermanyPortugal3-1Gottlieb-Daimler-Stadion (Germany)
2002Türkiye South Korea 3-2Daegu World Cup Stadium (South Korea)
1998Croatia Netherlands 2-1Parc des Princes (France)
1994Sweden Bulgaria4-0Rose Bowl (USA)
1990Italy England 2-1Stadio San Nicola (Italy)
1986FranceBelgium 4-2 (aet) Estadio Cuauhtemoc (Mexico)

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so. 

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5  (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Germany – 4  (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
Italy - 4  (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)
France - 2 (1998, 2018)
Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

You have to go back almost 70 years for the World Cup Final that featured the most normal time goals. In 1958, in Sweden, a Brazil side that featured the likes of Pele, Garrincha and Vava beat the hosts 5-2 in the curtain-closer. Pele and Vava both scored twice as Brazil were crowned World Cup champions for the first ever time.

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