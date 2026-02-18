Goal.com
Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring the 7-0 goal World Cup QualifiersGetty Images
Caitlin Casey

How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier tickets: Italy vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Qualification, ticket prices & more

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to see your nation’s journey to the 2026 World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is well underway, and the thrill of the qualifiers is capturing the hearts of football fans across the globe.

For the first time ever, 48 teams will compete for the ultimate prize in international football, making the qualification process more intense and exciting than ever before. From the historic rivalries of Europe to the passionate clashes in South America, every match is a crucial step towards glory in the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

GOAL has you covered with all the essential information on how to buy tickets, find the best prices, and ensure you don't miss a moment of your country's quest for World Cup qualification.

When are the 2025/26 World Cup Qualifiers?

The qualification campaign is intensifying worldwide, with a crucial international window scheduled for this March. 

Teams across the world are all in action as they fight to book their place at the 2026 tournament. 

Date and TimeFixtureLocationTickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Italy vs. Northern IrelandStadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, BergamoTickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Wales vs. Bosnia and HerzegovinaCardiff City Stadium, CardiffTickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Ukraine vs. SwedenMestalla Stadium, Valencia (Neutral)Tickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Poland vs. AlbaniaPGE Narodowy, WarsawTickets
March 26
18:00 CET		Türkiye vs. RomaniaAtatürk Olympic Stadium, IstanbulTickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Slovakia vs. KosovoTehelné pole, BratislavaTickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Denmark vs. North MacedoniaParken Stadium, CopenhagenTickets
March 26
20:45 CET		Czech Republic vs. Republic of IrelandEden Arena, PragueTickets
March 26
20:00 Local		New Caledonia vs. JamaicaEstadio Akron, Zapopan, MEXTickets
March 26
17:00 Local		Bolivia vs. SurinameEstadio BBVA, Guadalupe, MEXTickets
March 31
TBD		UEFA Path A Final (ITA/NIR vs. WAL/BIH)TBD (Winner of Semi-Final)Tickets
March 31
TBD		UEFA Path B Final (UKR/SWE vs. POL/ALB)TBD (Winner of Semi-Final)Tickets
March 31
TBD		UEFA Path C Final (SVK/KOS vs. TUR/ROU)TBD (Winner of Semi-Final)Tickets
March 31
TBD		UEFA Path D Final (CZE/IRL vs. DEN/MKD)TBD (Winner of Semi-Final)Tickets
March 31
15:00 Local		DR Congo vs. Path 1 SF WinnerEstadio Akron, Zapopan, MEXTickets
March 31
21:00 Local		Iraq vs. Path 2 SF WinnerEstadio BBVA, Guadalupe, MEXTickets

Where to buy World Cup Qualifiers tickets?

Tickets for the World Cup qualifiers are typically released in stages. The primary source for tickets is the official football association of the home nation for any given match. 

For example, to see England play at Wembley, you would go through the official FA website. These tickets are often released first to members of the official supporters' club before a general sale period.

However, for high-demand matches, tickets can sell out almost instantly. This is where resale sites become your best friend. Secondary platforms like SeatPick offer a way to buy tickets from other fans. These sites are marketplaces, meaning you can often find tickets right up until match day.

How much are World Cup Qualifiers tickets?

The price of tickets for World Cup qualifiers varies dramatically depending on several factors: the fixture, the location, the category of seating, and the point of purchase.

Officially sold tickets through national FAs can be quite affordable, sometimes starting as low as £20-£30 for less glamorous fixtures. However, for a major clash like Brazil vs. Argentina or England vs. Kosovo, face-value prices will be significantly higher and will sell out extremely fast.

On resale platforms like SeatPick, you might pay above face value. The upside is that you can also find bargains, especially for less popular games or closer to kick-off, when sellers might drop their prices to ensure they don't go unused.

Currently, you can find tickets on resale sites for some fixtures for as little as $12, while premium seats for marquee matchups could run into several hundred pounds. The key is to compare prices across different platforms and be flexible with your seating choices if you're on a budget.

Are World Cup Qualifiers tickets sold out?

It's a common misconception that tickets are impossible to get once the official sale is over. While it's true that popular matches sell out quickly through the official channels, the resale market almost always has availability.

Sites like SeatPick specialize in providing a platform for fans to buy and sell tickets, resulting in a constant flow of inventory. Even for a game that is officially sold out, you will likely find a range of ticket options on these websites. So, if you've missed the general sale, don't despair. Your chance to be at the game is far from over.

We recommend checking the resale platforms regularly, as prices and availability can change. This is the best way to ensure you don't miss out on seeing your team fight for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

What countries have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

With countries across the world taking their regions on to fight for a place in the World Cup next year, there are 18 spots that have been snapped up for the tournament.

Teams who have qualified include:

  • Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA
  • AFC: Australia, IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Japan
  • CAF: Morocco, Tunisia
  • CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
  • OFC: New Zealand

What countries are up for World Cup qualification?

With hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States having already qualified, the battle for the remaining 45 spots at the 2026 World Cup is in full swing. As of October 2025, dozens of nations across the globe are still in the hunt. Here is a precise breakdown of the teams still competing in each continental confederation.

UEFA (Europe)

The European qualifiers group stage is well underway. 54 nations are competing for 16 spots, split across 12 groups. The teams still in contention are:

  • Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, England, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

CONMEBOL (South America)

The famously competitive South American qualification sees all 10 nations competing in a single group for up to seven potential spots. The participating countries are:

  • Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

AFC (Asia)

The Asian qualifiers have reached the crucial third round, where 18 teams are competing for up to nine potential spots. The remaining nations are:

  • Australia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan.

CAF (Africa)

The African group stage features 53 nations competing for up to 10 spots. The nations still competing are:

  • Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean)

With the hosts qualified, the remaining nations are in the third and final round of qualifying. The 12 teams battling for up to five spots are:

  • Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago.

OFC (Oceania)

For the first time, Oceania has a guaranteed spot, with a second nation able to qualify via a play-off. The third round of qualification features these 8 teams:

  • Fiji, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu.

Frequently asked questions

Ticket prices for World Cup Qualifiers fluctuate based on the specific match, venue, and seat location. Officially, they can range from as low as £20 for early-round matches to over £100 for high-profile games. On resale sites like StubHub and Viagogo, prices are dynamic. You could find a last-minute deal for under £20 or pay a premium for a must-see fixture.

Your first option is always the official national football association website for the home team. Becoming a member of a supporters' club can often grant you pre-sale access. If you miss out on the official sale or are looking for more options, reliable resale platforms such as StubHub, Viagogo, and Ticombo are your best bet. They offer a wide selection of tickets, even for sold-out matches.

Yes, but always use reputable and secure platforms. Ticket resellers are an excellent resource, especially for high-demand events where official tickets are scarce. Websites like StubHub and Viagogo provide buyer guarantees, protecting you against fraud and ensuring you receive authentic tickets in time for the event. They offer peace of mind and are a legitimate way to secure your place in the stadium.

0