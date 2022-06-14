Women's Euro 2022 on UK TV: How to watch England & live stream every game
This summer's UEFA Women's Euro kicks off on July 6 and fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch every single game from the tournament.
Two home nations will participate, with England the hosts while Northern Ireland have qualified for the Euros - and a major tournament - for the first time in the history of the women's team.
The pair will face off on July 15, having been drawn in the same group, but there is plenty of action across the board for viewers to be excited about.
Tasty fixtures like France vs Italy and Germany vs Spain are to come in the group phase, with the defending champions, the Netherlands, pooled with many people's pick for the tournament, Sweden.
The knockouts should then provide plenty of entertainment in what is being described as the most open Women's Euro for a long time, if not ever, with seven or eight nations capable of triumphing at Wembley Stadium on July 31.
How can you keep up to date with all of the action? GOAL has all of the information you need right here.
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule & streaming
Date
Match
Time (UK)
Channel
July 6
England vs Austria
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 7
Norway vs Northern Ireland
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 8
Spain vs Finland
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 8
Germany vs Denmark
8pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 9
Portugal vs Switzerland
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 9
Netherlands vs Sweden
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 10
Belgium vs Iceland
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 10
France vs Italy
8pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 11
Austria vs Northern Ireland
5pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 11
England vs Norway
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 12
Denmark vs Finland
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 12
Germany vs Spain
8pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 13
Sweden vs Switzerland
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 13
Netherlands vs Portugal
8pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 14
Italy vs Iceland
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 14
France vs Belgium
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 15
Northern Ireland vs England
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
July 15
Austria vs Norway
8pm
BBC Three / BBC iPlayer
July 16
Denmark vs Spain
8pm
BBC iPlayer
July 16
Finland vs Germany
8pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 17
Sweden vs Portugal
5pm
BBC iPlayer
July 17
Switzerland vs Netherlands
5pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
July 18
Italy vs Belgium
8pm
BBC iPlayer
July 18
Iceland vs France
8pm
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Who are the BBC pundits for UEFA Women's Euro 2022 coverage?
A number of star names will head up the coverage of the tournament in the UK, with Alex Scott one of the most recognisable involved, as is another Arsenal legend in Ian Wright.
Fara Williams, the most capped England player of all time, will provide analysis alongside many fellow former Lionesses - Kelly Smith, Anita Asante, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Sue Smith. Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who has 31 caps for England, will also be across the coverage.
Former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond and Glentoran forward Caragh Hamilton, who has made 15 appearances for her country, will provide expertise on England's Group A opponents, with all the games involving the home nations set to be shown live on BBC One.
There will also be a wealth of experience from an international perspective in ex-France defender Laura Georges, a two-time Champions League winner in her career; Manchester City midfielder Vicky Losada, another Champions League winner who has 65 caps for Spain; and Anouk Hoogendijk, who can boast a century of appearances for the Netherlands.
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall and Scott Booth, the former Glasgow City and Birmingham City coach, round off the line-up with a different perspective on the game.