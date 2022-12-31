Wolves vs Manchester United : Lineups and LIVE updates

The Red Devils continues to make steady progress under Erik ten Hag and they will eye another three points on Saturday when they face Wolves

Manchester United will look to end 2022 on a high note when they travel to the Black Country to face relegation-threatened Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.The action is rolling in thick and fast for Manchester United after the World Cup break.After progressing to the last-eight of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win against Championship high-flyers Burnley, they brushed aside Nottingham Forest 3-0 in midweek and were in complete control of proceedings to take their win-record to seven wins out of eight across all competitions.

The Old Trafford faithful would expect more of the same from them against Wolves.

Although a title-charge appears to be a long-shot, with them 11 points off the pace, they look to be a side on the rise and will certainly view a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification as the baseline this season.

Wolves, meanwhile, received a huge boost to their survival hopes at the start of the week when they came back from one goal down to record a dramatic 2-1 victory over Everton, as Rayan Ait-Nouri netted a stoppage-time winner.

The result not only lifted them off the bottom of the league, but it took them within one point of the safe zone. Certainly, the appointment of former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui seems to have given them a confidence boost.

But the Spaniard will have his work cut out trying to snatch anything away from an in-form United juggernaut on Saturday.

Wolves vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Podence

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming opponents

After facing Wolves, the Red Devils will host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, followed by another home game against Everton in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on Friday night. With games coming thick and fast, United will then lock horns with League One Charlton in the quarterfinals of EFL Cup before hosting city rivals Manchester City in the fiesty, blockbuster derby fixture on 14th January.



