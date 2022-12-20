Wolves set to sign Atletico Madrid's Cunha on loan with an obligation to buy

Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is heading to the Premier League with Wolves on loan and the deal includes a €50m purchase obligation.

Cunha leaves Atletico

Joins Wolves on loan

Deal includes obligation to buy

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolves are set to sign Cunha on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 Premier League season, GOAL understands. The deal also includes an obligation to buy the 23-year-old Brazilian for €50 million. Wolves have beaten off competition from local rivals Aston Villa to land Cunha.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico signed Cunha for €30m in 2021 but the forward has struggled to make an impact in the Spanish capital and is not in manager Diego Simeone's plans for the future. He has made 17 appearances for Atletico this season but is still waiting for his first goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? Lopetegui's side are back in Premier League action on Boxing Day against Everton.