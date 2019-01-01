Winks delighted by England recall after 'difficult' omission

The young Spurs midfielder has earned his place back in Gareth Southgate's side

Harry Winks is thrilled to be back in 's squad for upcoming qualifiers and admits it was diffiuclt to be left out of the side in June.

The 23-year-old made his international debut in 2017 but injury has seen him miss out on both the 2018 World Cup and the more recent semi-final against .

Fit again and starting for in the Premier League, Winks has worked his way back into the Three Lions side and understands why he was left out by Gareth Southgate.

"I am delighted to be back in the squad. It was difficult to get left out at the end of last season after the but I have spoken to Gareth and he told me his reasons," Winks said.

"I totally understand them and respect them. He just told me to work hard and start the season off well and I think I have done.

"Luckily I am back in the squad and looking forward to going up and meeting up with the boys."

England continue their quest to qualify for Euro 2020 with games against Bulgaria and Kosovo over the coming week.

Winks' return to international football comes on the back of a recent 2-2 draw in the North London derby.

Having led 2-0, Spurs ultimately surrendered their lead and would be forced to settle for a draw with Winks adamant that despite the result, Tottenham is on the right track this season.

“Having dominated the first half with so many chances, it was difficult to take," Winks said.

“We were excellent. We were aggressive and we showed in parts that we are back to our normal selves.

“We are a strong squad, off the pitch as well as on it. We’ve got bought an excellent power across the camp and everyone has been constructive and pleased. Simply outcomes haven’t been going the best way we wished them to.

"Everybody is happy, everybody is getting on really well. We are working as hard as we can to try to get results and get back into winning ways.”