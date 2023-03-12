- Willian says Chelsea exit a mistake
- Moved on to Arsenal but struggled
- Is now happy at Fulham
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League, before departing on a free transfer after failing to agree an extension. Willian is now enjoying life at the Blues' neighbours Fulham but admits he regrets leaving Chelsea.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah. I wish I'd never left. Of course it's easy to say now, but when I stop and think about all the situations...I say to myself 'I wish I never left'. It's life," he told Sky Sports. "I'm happy now at Fulham, enjoying myself there, this is life."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Willian joined Arsenal after leaving Chelsea but struggled to make an impact with the Gunners, departing after just one season. The 34-year-old was at a loss to explain what went wrong in north London.
"I don't know. It was in the middle of the... it was changing a lot. I was excited when I signed with them," he added. "I was training hard but it just didn't work, and that's it."
WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAN? The Brazilian will face former club Arsenal on Sunday with Fulham in the Premier League.