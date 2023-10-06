Will Bukayo Saka play against Man City? Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remains coy over Gunners star's injury ahead of crunch Premier League clash but confirms forward is 'in contention'

Mikel Arteta chose to remain coy over Bukayo Saka's availability against Manchester City on Sunday.

Saka went off against Lens

Picked up a heel injury

Arteta informed player remains in 'contention'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners had a night to forget against Lens in the Champions League as they not only suffered a 2-1 defeat but also lost Saka to a heel injury in the 34th minute. After the match, Arteta seemed worried when he revealed that the forward picked up a "muscular" injury while trying to "backheel a ball".

The manager returned in front of reporters before facing Manchester City and shared that although the player remains in "contention" there's still some uncertainty over his availability.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Well he is in contention. Let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday. He had to leave the pitch that’s never good news but let’s see how he recovers," he said.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka remains an integral player for Arsenal as he already has 10 goal contributions this season. He teed up Gabriel Jesus against Lens in the 14th minute which made him the first player across Europe's top leagues to register both five goals and five assists this season.

Despite his impressive performances, the 22-year-old has had a troubled start to the campaign as far as his fitness is concerned. He had earlier picked up knocks while playing against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth before the latest setback in France.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It will be a major blow to Arsenal if Saka remains unavailable as it was once again evident that the Gunners' tend to run out of ideas in the attacking third in his absence. However, Arteta will hope the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will step up to the occasion against City on Sunday at the Emirates to snatch pole position with another three points.