Wilfried Zaha wears hilarious 'Game Over' t-shirt as Crystal Palace star jets off on his stag do with five friends ahead of marriage to fiancée Paige Bannister

Wilfried Zaha was forced to wear a hilarious 'Game Over' t-shirt as he jets off on his stag do with five friends.

Zaha engaged to be married

Palace star heading abroad

May seal move this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha is heading off on his stag, celebrating his upcoming marriage to Paige Bannister, and uploaded a picture on Instagram of him and his five friends at the airport, with their bags packed. While all of his mates are wearing t-shirts saying "Wilf's stag", Zaha's top says "Game Over" and has a husband and wife, with a ball and chain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen if Zaha will be a Palace player at the end of the summer window. His contract is expiring and he has been linked with a variety of moves; he has snubbed a switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr but there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in his signature.

WHAT NEXT? His footballing future is likely to be far from his mind while he enjoys his stag do but Zaha will hope to iron out his next steps once he returns.