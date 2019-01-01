Wilfred Ndidi thrilled with Super Eagles' win vs. Seychelles

Gernot Rohr’s men finished their qualifiers campaign with a comfortable victory at the Stephen Keshi Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight after clinched a 3-1 win over Seychelles in Friday’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Odion Ighalo opened the scoring from the penalty spot before the visitors levelled through Rody Melanie. winger Henry Onyekuru scored the second for the Super Eagles while Moses Simon wrapped up the victory.

The win saw the three-time African champions seal the top spot in Group E after gathering 13 points from six games.

And the midfielder, who featured for the entire duration of the encounter, has taken to the social media to praise the performance.

“Good win to seal the top of the table after qualifying for Afcon 2019,” Ndidi tweeted.

Good win to seal the top of the table after qualifying for Afcon 2019 🦅🇳🇬 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 22, 2019

Nigeria will continue their preparation for the main tournament with a friendly tie against on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.