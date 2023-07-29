Why UEFA have booted Juventus out of the 2023-24 Europa Conference League - explained

Juventus have been banned from European competition for a year due to violating UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

Juventus kicked out of Europe by UEFA

Club also fined £17m

Italian giants decide not to appeal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants had qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in Serie A last season following their 10-point deduction, but they will no longer take their place in the competition. In addition to the ban, they've also been fined €20 million (£17m/$22m) by European football's governing body.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? Juventus were given an initial 15-point deduction by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for the 'Plusvalenza' scandal in which they overstated the worth of certain players they sold in order to balance the books. This was subsequently overturned on appeal before a new sentence was handed down, with the penalty reduced to 10 points rather than 15. It was enough to see Juve drop out of the Champions League places and into the Conference League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Juve president Gianluca Ferrero said in a statement: "We regret the decision of UEFA. We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defence, and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments. However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment.

"Lodging an appeal, possibly to other levels of judgement, with uncertain outcomes and timing, would increase the uncertainty with respect to our eventual participation in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus will now sit out of European competition entirely for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. The lack of revenue from UEFA competition may force the club to sell one of their bigger stars, perhaps one of Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The club need to reduce their club debt and be FFP compliant over the next three years, with losses not allowed to exceed €60m (£51m/$66m) during that time period.