Why was Foden’s goal against Liverpool disallowed? VAR frustrates Man City & Guardiola at Anfield

Chris Burton|
Phil Foden Manchester City Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Liverpool vs Manchester CityPremier LeagueLiverpoolManchester City

Phil Foden thought he had given Manchester City the lead against Liverpool, but a VAR review left him and Pep Guardiola frustrated.

  • Blues thought they had broken the deadlock
  • Referee asked to check pitch-side monitor
  • Effort ruled out as tempers fray on touchline

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues appeared to have broken the deadlock at Anfield early in the second half when Erling Haaland forced the ball from Alisson’s clutches and Foden was on hand to fire home from close range.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The effort was to be chalked off for a foul by Haaland on Fabinho in the build up – with City’s manager left incensed on the touchline.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Phil Foden Manchester City Liverpool 2022-23 GettyLiverpool Manchester City 2022-23Getty

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

49918 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 7%Liverpool
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 54%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
49918 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks

Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Liverpool Manchester City 2022-23Getty