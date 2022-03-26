Why are England playing without names on their blue kits against Switzerland?

England came out for the second half of Saturday's friendly against Switzerland with no names printed on their shirts.

The Three Lions chose to wear their blue change strip at Wembley, while the visitors were decked in white.

Then, after half-time, Gareth Southgate's charges revealed another alteration in aid of charity.

Why did England drop their names?

The decision to go out without names was a gesture planned in partnership with the Alzheimers Society.

It highlights how sufferers of the disease often endure memory loss and hopes to raise awareness for those affected.

"As the squad walk out in these thought-provoking shirts, we hope it will get fans up and down the country to sit up and take note of the reality of living with dementia," Alzheimer's Society CEO Kate Lee explained in a statement.

"Football should be unforgettable – I hope it makes a massive impact that ripples from the Royal Box to the stands and into homes across the nation, inspiring people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no-one faces dementia alone."

The nameless shirts will subsequently be sold at auction, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Why are England in blue?

The choice of colours for both teams in Saturday's match raised eyebrows from those watching.

England opted not to wear their home white kit in favour of blue, while Switzerland, who traditionally wear red, came out in the hosts' normal colours.

It is not known what prompted the switch, but it is not a unique occurrence.

In the recent Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona both sides came out in change strips: the Merengue wearing black, while the Catalans donned a yellow jersey that also carried the region's Senyera flag.

