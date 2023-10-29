Why does Yunus Musah wear No. 80? USMNT & AC Milan star's jersey number explained

USMNT star Yunus Musah is often seen wearing the jersey number 80 on his back but why does the American prodigy wear that number?

After a shambolic Serie-A campaign last season which saw AC Milan finish 20 points below eventual champions Napoli, the Italian giants were touted to make some massive additions to their dazzling roster. One of the biggest summer signings for Milan was USMNT superstar Yunus Musah who joined the club alongside his counterpart Christian Pulisic.

Musah was an influential cog in Valencia's engine room during his time in Spain and was being chased by some of the biggest European sharks before he decided to join the Rossoneri. Having already proved his worth playing in the La Liga and for his national side, the 20-year-old is tipped to become one of the biggest superstars for his country in the future.

Getty

Musah is seen wearing the number 6 when playing for the USMNT but the former Valencia man plays for AC Milan donning the number 80. And this switch in jersey numbers has left fans wondering what made the prodigy choose such an intriguing number.

While the newer generation of Rossoneri fans might find it difficult to locate the reference, the long-standing and loyal fans would be able to patch up a link with a certain Brazilian superstar that had a magnificent time at the San Siro.

WHY DOES YUNUS MUSAH WEAR THE NO. 80 FOR AC MILAN?

The American international has left fans in awe because of his magical performances for his club and country. The former Valencia midfielder has been a sure shot starter for his nation and has transformed AC Milan since his arrival at the club.

Despite wearing number. 6 for his country, Musah is often seen donning number 80 when operating for the Italian heavyweights. Reports out of Italy have suggested that Musah wears that specific number because his idol Ronaldinho also wore the same number during his stint at AC Milan.

Getty/GOAL

The former Brazilian legend arrived at Milan after a successful stint at Barcelona in 2008. With his flamboyant skills and swashbuckling goals, Ronaldinho stored himself a special place in the hearts of the Rossoneri's faithful. Throughout his stay in Italy, the 2002 World Cup winner wore the no. 80 on his back and Musah is vying to trace the footsteps of his idol by wearing the same number.

While it might be difficult for the young midfielder to replicate Ronaldinho's stats for AC Milan, Musah would surely be looking to produce some magical nights in Italy like his idol did during his tenure with the Italian powerhouses.