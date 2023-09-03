Explained: Why Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash with Sevilla was postponed just four-and-a-half hours before kick off

Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash against Sevilla was postponed just four-and-a-half hours before kick off on Sunday.

Atletico set to host Sevilla on Sunday

La Liga postponed the match

Weather warning issued in Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Atletico would have been hopeful of maintaining their unbeaten start to the season at home, especially as their opponents went into the fixture rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points. However, the game was postponed shortly before its scheduled start time.

WHY WAS ATLETICO MADRID VS SEVILLA POSTPONED? The game was postponed due to bad weather in the Madrid area. Storms and heavy rainfall hit the Spanish capital on Sunday and the decision was made to preemptively cancel the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The match of the 4th day of LaLiga EA Sports between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla FC has been postponed due to the weather forecasts, which have led to a red alert for rain being declared in Madrid between 12:00 and 18:00.

"LaLiga has made the decision after meeting with the competent authorities and with both clubs. In fact, the Madrid City Council has asked the population to avoid leaving home this Sunday due to the high precipitation forecasts in the coming hours. Sevilla FC would like to inform you that it will refund tickets purchased through the Nervionense club by its fans."

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atleti will be frustrated to have seen the match called off as they are in good form, but Sevilla might be glad of the respite. They have started the season terribly, losing each of their opening three league games against Valencia, Alaves and Girona, as well as falling to Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.

WHAT'S NEXT? The game will need to be replayed, though La Liga are yet to confirm when the rearranged fixture will take place.