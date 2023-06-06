Who should Real Madrid sign to replace Karim Benzema?

Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid after a trophy-laden 14 years - so who should Los Blancos bring in to replace the Frenchman?

The Karim Benzema era is over at Real Madrid. After scoring an incredible 354 goals in 648 games for the Liga giants, the 35-year-old is leaving the Spanish capital - likely for a move to Saudi Arabia - leaving a gaping hole at the heart of Madrid's attack.

It's a tall order but whoever comes in to replace the Ballon d'Or holder needs to be at the peak of their powers and ready to hit the ground running. Harry Kane is the name that is reportedly at the top of Carlo Ancelotti's wish list, but given his age and the huge transfer fee he'd likely command is he really the right option?

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen - who is also on Manchester United and Chelsea's radar - is another who would likely fit the bill, after his extraordinary 2022-23 campaign that helped his side win the Serie A title for the first time in over 30 years.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Rasmus Hojlund, Kylian Mbappe and Dusan Vlahovic have all been linked, while Madrid fans would likely welcome any audacious approach for Erling Haaland, albeit that one looks practically impossible to pull off at this stage.

So what do you think? Who would be the ideal replacement for Benzema? Let us know in the comments! 👇