Who inspired Lionel Messi’s free-kick technique? World Cup winner reveals two Barcelona legends who influenced dead-ball speciality

Recent Inter Miami recruit Lionel Messi is famed for his clinical free-kick technique - but his method has its roots in two ex-Barcelona stars.

Messi one of world's best at free-kicks

Highlights Ronaldinho and Maradona inspiration

But stresses need for individual practice

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning forward sealed a historic move to the United States last week, snubbing a mega-money deal to Saudi Arabia and even a romantic return to his former home in Catalunya. However, Messi has spoken of the strong connection he still has with the Blaugrana - including a lasting legacy in the free-kick-taking realm.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking to Chinese outlet TTPlus, the 35-year-old admitted to acknowledging growing interest around the city for his return, stating: “Even though I wasn’t there, they were chanting my name… It was a little strange, but it made great sense. I spent many years there, and so did my kids. I have a deep relationship with Barcelona."

Asked about his free-kick technique, Messi pointed towards two Blaugrana legends - but stressed the need for individual practice. He added: "It depends on continuous training, and you can improve that skill every day. Ronaldinho taught me a lot and [Diego] Maradona taught me a lot. But the most important thing is to keep training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's switch to the States has been welcomed with understandable fanfare, as his move promises to be the next biggest moment for American soccer since David Beckham signing for LA Galaxy back in 2007. In sealing that move, though, the Argentine becomes a rare exception to the plethora of world superstars apparently heading to Saudi Arabia - the most recent players rumoured with a Saudi move being Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward is still technically contracted by Paris Saint-Germain until his deal expires at the end of the month. It is believed that his debut for Miami will come against Cruz Azul on July 21.