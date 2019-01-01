Who are football's highest-paid international managers?

International managers have a different job to club bosses due to the limited time they get with the players, but it is still a well paid role

Football management is a demanding job and it can be particularly gruelling for those at the very top of the game as employers grow insatiable in their pursuit of success.

It is not only clubs either, with national team associations always trying to appoint the person who is most likely to deliver trophies, be it World Cups, European Championships or Copas America.

Luckily for those in that line of work they are remunerated handsomely, so the weight of expectation is soothed somewhat by the financial reward on offer.

As national teams gear up for the next continental campaign and look to the World Cup in 2022, Goal takes a look at the highest paid international managers in football.

Best paid international football managers

The salary of an international manager varies depending on the financial clout of the association they are working for and, of course, their own credentials as a coach.

National team associations of traditional football powerhouses such as , , and , for example, are well placed to pay their head coaches well, with some earning millions.

In the past five years, Chinese football has earned a reputation for paying footballers some of the biggest salaries in the world and that also extends to coaches.

Legendary Italian coach Marcello Lippi was recently at the helm of the national team and, according to reports, he was paid in the region of $28 million (£21m) a year for his services.

Lippi transitioned to a consultancy role following the appointment of Fabio Cannavaro as boss in March 2019 and his salary is likely to change as a result, but by how much remains unclear. Cannavaro, meanwhile, is juggling the China job with an already-lucrative role at Guangzhou Evergrande, where he is believed to be paid $12m (£9m) a year.

Such numbers are rather unusual for international management though - especially for a team which figures so lowly on the FIFA ranking - and there is a steep drop off after that.

Germany boss Joachim Low was the highest paid manager at the 2018 World Cup, earning a reported €3.9m (£3.5m/$4.5m) per annum. Despite enduring a difficult tournament in last summer, the long-serving head coach can justify his salary by pointing to his record, which involves over a decade of consistency and a World Cup in 2014.

France head coach Didier Deschamps earned his €3.5m ($4m/£3m) salary last summer when he secured Les Bleus' second ever World Cup triumph. The former and coach is earning roughly the same as Brazil coach Tite.

Stanislav Cherchesov, head coach of Russia, is reportedly paid €2.6m (£2.2m/$3m) for his role and such a figure is not surprising given the money on offer at Russian clubs such as Zenit. won their first ever major trophy in 2016 when Fernando Santos served up the European Championship and the Selecao boss is believed to earn €2.3m (£2m/$2.6m).

While the Premier League is a competition brimming with money offer their head coach a little less than their rivals, with Gareth Southgate earning a reported £1.8m ($2.3m) a year. That's around the same as what Carlos Queiroz was earning as manager of , though the former assistant coach is now at the reins of , who are believed to be paying him in the region of $3m (£2.4m) a year.

Southgate's wage is significantly higher than that of boss Ryan Giggs, who is believed to earn £500,000 a year, and manager Alex McLeish, whose deal is reported to be worth £400,000 a year.

New boss Roberto Mancini was said to have taken a massive pay cut in order to take up the role of Azzurri boss after leaving Zenit, but the reported figure is still hefty at €2m per annum.

Interestingly, Spain head coach Luis Enrique has reportedly been forced to contend with half the salary than his predecessor Julen Lopetegui, with Enrique being paid €1.5m (£1.3m/$1.7m) as opposed to Lopetegui's €3m. However, the former boss is believed to have been promised a salary review.

Managing Lionel Messi and brings massive expectations, but Albiceleste head coaches earn a fraction of their counterparts in Brazil - somewhere in the region of €1.5m (£1.3m/$1.7m) a year.

It's probably no surprise to learn that oil-rich nations like , and the United Arab Emirates are able to pay their coaches well, with figures ranging from $1m to $4m (£800k to £3m) regularly reported.

How does salary compare with club jobs?

International managers tend to be paid much less than club managers, though there are occasional exceptions.

The role of a head coach at club level is totally different and undoubtedly more intense with games to prepare for every week. International bosses, on the other hand, only have a handful of matches every year and - if they do their jobs well - a major tournament or two.

Given the obvious differences - and the fact that more money is sloshing about - it is no surprise that managers at the top clubs in football are paid more than those at the helm of the top nations.

To give an illustration of the dichotomy, boss Pep Guardiola is paid a reported £20m ($26m) per year for his role, while Jose Mourinho picked up £15m ($20m) a year at Manchester United. Those numbers dwarf the salaries of Low, Deschamps, Southgate and Co.