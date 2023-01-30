Who are the 2023 MLS Season Pass announcers on Apple TV? Full list of play-by-play, color commentary and studio broadcasters

Apple TV is building its broadcast streaming infrastructure for the 2023 MLS season, and the announcers for games on the service have been announced

MLS fans have a new home base for coverage in the 2023 season, with Apple TV showing every game without blackout restrictions.

The streaming rights deal has required a huge investment from Apple, including the hiring of play-by-play and color announcers.

GOAL has the full list of MLS Season Pass announcers on Apple TV for 2023...

Who are the 2023 Apple TV MLS announcers?

Play-by-play

Max Bretos

Steve Cangialosi

Jake Zivin

Pablo Ramirez

Frederic Lord

Color commentators

Kyndra de St. Aubin

Maurice Edu

Lori Lindsey

Danielle Slaton

Taylor Twellman

Marcelo Balboa

Sebastien Le Toux

Sacha Kljestan

Bradley Wright-Phillips

Diego Valeri

Studio hosts

Liam McHugh

Jillian Sakovits

Tony Cherchi

Which MLS games will Apple TV stream?

Every 2023 MLS game will be shown on Apple TV, including a 13-match opening day slate headlined by El Trafico. There are no blackout restrictions, and matches broadcast on national TV will still be streamed live on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

The season will pause during the summer due to the Leagues Cup - an expanded tournament between MLS and Liga MX clubs - but the games in that competition will also be on Apple TV with the same rotation of announcers.

For more information on the cost of MLS Season Pass plans, how to set up Apple TV or what the exclusive agreement between Apple TV and MLS entails, read our full guide here.